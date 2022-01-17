for sale the Sicilian castle of the film

Movie The Godfather returns to the cinema: new Italian trailer and curiosities for the 50th anniversary

The Sicilian castle of Acireale used as a location in The Godfather 3 is now on the real estate market. The third film in Francis Ford Coppola’s “gangster” epic released 16 after the second film sees Al Pacino reprise the role of an elderly Michael Corleone who attempts to legitimize his criminal empire. The film also includes fictionalized accounts of two real-life events: the 1978 death of Pope John Paul I and the Vatican banking scandal (1981-1982), both of which are narratively linked in the film to the affairs of Michael Corleone. The critically acclaimed film was not received with the enthusiasm of the first two chapters, grossed well (136 million dollars worldwide) and was nominated for 7 Oscars, including Best Picture and Direction. In December 2020 a version with a new montage of the film, entitled Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, came out to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the original version.

The property for sale is the castle of the Pennisi family of Floristella located in Acireale. The castle was put up for sale on the Sotheby’s Realty website at a price of six million euros.

Built at the end of the 19th century, the castle of the noble Pennisi di Floristella family located in Acireale, is a beautiful example of eclecticism, characteristic of the architecture of the time, the neo-Gothic style. The fascinating manor has not only hosted illustrious personalities from all over the world, but has also been chosen several times as the location of well-known films such as “A beautiful November” by Mauro Bolognini, played by the splendid Gina Lollobrigida and “The Godfather III” by Francis Ford Coppola, played by the great Al Pacino. The charm of his years steeped in history and emotions is still alive today, with his superb royalty he resisted the earthquake of 1908 and the bombings of the Second World War by the British whose intent was to hit the German army that shortly before the war had requisitioned it to make it a logistical and representative settlement in which many of its high representatives were present. Located in a town, on the southern slopes of Etna, almost overlooking the Ionian Sea, known for its baroque, for its naturalistic beauties, for its lava coast, Acireale, rich in water sources and greenery, preserves this bulwark suitable for becoming an important hotel de charme and location for events or representation, but also an exclusive private residence.

The castle has 22 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, a cellar, a study, a library and a private chapel. The building is spread over 4,000 square meters and is located on a property of 8,500 square meters.