For sale the trailer that Tom Hanks used on movie sets

Bonhams auction house has received the mandate for an exceptional sale from Tom Hanks in person. The famous actor and Oscar winner has in fact decided to part with his Airstream Model 34 Limited Excella Travel Trailer dated 1992, that is, the large 10-meter trailer that Hanks used for 30 years as accommodation on the sets of many films in which he participated.

The huge trailer was bought and personally equipped by Tom Hanks in 1993. “I got it on the days when movies moved slower”, Hanks told Bonhams Magazine, “I had spent too much time in ordinary caravans with ugly decorations and horribly uncomfortable furniture, so I decided to buy a brand new Airstream with an interior made to my request”. The actor explained that he wanted nothing else inside in addition to the kitchen and the bathroom: everything else, from the desk to the futon bed, to the sofa, were entered by Tom Hanks himself.

The large habitable trailer not only supported Hanks as he rested between takes, it was also place of meetings and entertainment between the actor and several of his colleagues. Hanks says, for example, that one day inside his Airstream “Kevin Bacon, Bill Paxton and I watched a documentary about Buster Keaton on TV, before running through the Forest Lawn cemetery in our Apollo 13 costumes to pay homage to his grave.”.

‘Apollo 13’ is just one of many movies where Tom Hanks’ trailer was parked on the set: the Airstream traveled from Seattle to ‘Love insomnia’ (‘Sleepless in Seattle’, 1993) to New York City for ‘Sully’ (of 2016), also passing through Beaufort, South Carolina, for ‘Forrest Gump’ (1994) and from Philadelphia for, of course, ‘Philadelphia’ (1993).

Tom Hanks’ trailer measures about 10 meters and it’s for sale complete with all its original furniture and accessories, including dishes, kitchen equipment, coffee table and chairs. It is equipped with roll-up awnings and even a couple of propane tanks. It has a 120/140 Volt Honda ES 6500 electricity generator. It also has air conditioning: one of the air conditioners is even signed by Tom Hanks in person.

The auction will take place on August 13th at Quail Lodge in Carmel, California. A sale price is estimated between 150 thousand and 250 thousand dollars, about 127 thousand / 212 thousand euros.

Last modification: July 26, 2021