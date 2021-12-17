Sports

For Scamacca there is an important distance between supply and demand: Juve’s strategy

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 24 2 minutes read

As reported by Calciomercato.com, one of the profiles evaluated by Juventus to reinforce the attack is Gianluca Scamacca of Sassuolo.

Pavel Nedved and Federico Cherubini, in recent days, thanks to the presence in Turin of the CEO of the neroverdi Giovanni Carnevali, have made a new attempt for Scamacca, proposing a formula in line with the current financial parameters: dry loan or at most with the right of ransom.

For its part, Carnevali and the ownership of the Emilian company, given the exponential growth of the attacker, have no intention of giving discounts either to Juventus or to the other interested clubs. To deprive himself of his striker, Sassuolo is willing to open, at most, to a loan with obligation to redeem and always against the amount established at the start (minimum 25 million).

At the moment, there is an important distance between supply and demand, an aspect that is pushing Nedved and Cherubini to consider other profiles for the role of the attacker. However, in the event of important sales in January, Juventus could obtain a treasure to give the assault on Scamacca.

