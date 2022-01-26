For scrapping ter and balance and excerpt a new extension is required

For the payment of the installments of scrapping ter And balance and excerpt, the DL n. 146/2021 has foreseen a mini-extension to December 9th – deadline deferred to December 14, 2021 due to the granting of the additional 5-day grace period.

It’s about a inadequate deadline: in the press release of 24 January 2022, the ANC underlines that one of the critical issues already highlighted in November 2021 was precisely theinadequacy of the deadline fixed for the one-time payment of the overdue installments for the purpose of remittance in terms, with respect to which the opportunity to grant a longer period of time, aimed at allowing taxpayers to pay the sums due.

All the conditions were in place for the extension for the scrapping ter and for the balance and write-off to be wider.

The appeal that ANC now addresses to the Legislator is to intervene with a new provision that recognizes taxpayers the right to be able to carry out, within a new term, the payment of the installments of the scrapping ter and of the balance and excerpt.

