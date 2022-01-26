For scrapping ter and balance and excerpt a new extension is required

The Tax-Labor decree provided for the postponement to December 9, 2021 (December 14 with a 5-day grace period) of the payment of the scrapping installments ter and balance and excerpt, whose deadlines were originally to November 30, 2021. A mini-extension which the ANC deems inadequate: a new intervention by the legislator is needed, which recognizes the right of taxpayers to be able to pay the installments of the facilitated definition within a new term. This was confirmed by the National Association of Accountants with a press release dated January 24, 2022.
It’s about a inadequate deadline: in the press release of 24 January 2022, the ANC underlines that one of the critical issues already highlighted in November 2021 was precisely theinadequacy of the deadline fixed for the one-time payment of the overdue installments for the purpose of remittance in terms, with respect to which the opportunity to grant a longer period of time, aimed at allowing taxpayers to pay the sums due.
All the conditions were in place for the extension for the scrapping ter and for the balance and write-off to be wider.
The appeal that ANC now addresses to the Legislator is to intervene with a new provision that recognizes taxpayers the right to be able to carry out, within a new term, the payment of the installments of the scrapping ter and of the balance and excerpt.
