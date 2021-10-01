For Selena Gomez comes the first nomination for the Latin Grammy Awards

Selena Gomez is a singer and actress from Texas born in 1992. A face much loved and known all over the world both for her brilliant career, but also for her private life (first of all for her love affair with Justin Bieber) and then for the health problems that hit her a few years ago.

As we know, the life of Selena it hasn’t always been very easy. The latest news talks about his detoxification from social networks: a world where all the characters of the show and not are present. On social networks we also find the profiles of Selena Gomez, but the singer has canceled the app and her profiles are managed by a trusted person because for her it was just a waste of time and above all a competition to brag to who did or who performed. more things. From a professional point of view, however, he does not lose heart and collects hit songs and important duets.

Selena Gomez at an event

A career on the rise so much that the news has just come that Selena Gomez received his first nomination ai Latin Grammy Awards thanks to the song De Una Vez which is part of Revelacion, first album by Gomez completely in Spanish. De Una Vez was nominated in the category Best Short Form Music Video thanks to the video that aired in January 2021, directed by Los Perez and produced by Kim Dellara and Clark Jackson. Among other nominations we also find Marc Anthony with an Eternal Love, Baianasystem with Reza Forte, Fuel Fandango with Mu Huella e Fran with Visceral. Without a shadow of a doubt this is an important milestone for Selena Gomez which confirms, once again, much loved by the Latin American public. Meanwhile, her fans who can’t wait to follow her to Latin Grammy Awards which will take place on November 19th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Loading... Advertisements

And what do you think of this important milestone reached by Selena Gomez? Do you like the song De Una Vez? We are waiting for you in the comments!