For seven days, the Campini at Cep become an open-air cinema – Chronicle

It starts today with “I quit when I want”, the hilarious comedy signed by Sydney Sibilla, and continues the next day with “Beauty and the Beast” in the 2017 version with Emma Watson, Emma Thompson and Ewan McGregor. After the preview of last July, the “Festival” comes alive: from today to August 28, strictly under the stars, the appointment is at …

It starts today with “I quit when I want”, the hilarious comedy signed by Sydney Sibilla, and continues the next day with “Beauty and the Beast” in the 2017 version with Emma Watson, Emma Thompson and Ewan McGregor. After the preview of last July, the “Festival” comes alive: from today to August 28, strictly under the stars, the appointment is at the Cep, in the Giardini in via Pierin del Vaga (free admission). At 9.30 pm the start of the projections but before and after the refreshment point will also be in operation and the animators at work to involve the little ones in many fun games. Every night, for a week, a different film: in addition to the two mentioned in the programming there are also “The Guardians of the Galaxy” (Tuesday 24), “Sister Act” (Wednesday 25), “8 Mile” (Thursday 26), ” The Man of the Labyrinth “(Friday 27) and” Welcome to the South “(Saturday 28).

The goal is clear: “This is one of the first actions we plan to implement to bring the suburbs back to the city center, redeveloping them not only from the point of view of basic maintenance and furnishings, but also from the point of view of cultural initiatives. and social aggregation “explains the President of the Health Society Gianna Gambaccini, councilor for social policies of the Municipality of Pisa. Precisely for this reason Palazzo Gambacorti has allocated 10 thousand euros and entrusted them to the SdS which has prepared a public announcement won by the Cineclub Arsenale, organizer of the Cep minifestival. “This project is, at the same time, a beautiful point of arrival and departure – explains the Municipal Councilor for Culture Pierpaolo Magnani -: the idea of ​​bringing cinema, theater and art, in fact, was a guideline on which I have tried to work since the first installation, but unfortunately the pandemic has not inevitably slowed us down “.

© All rights reserved