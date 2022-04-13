Our own eyes are the most severe judges of our body, constantly X-rayed to find all kinds of defects.

Often the most critical points are the thighs, buttocks, stomach, arms and hips.

For the upper limbs, and in particular for the bat arms, we could evaluate this training without weights to do in 3 minutes.

For large hips, however, excluding the bones as responsible, we could attribute the problem to those two rolls of fat deposited in the hip area.

They could be the culprits of our excessive roundness and to defeat them we could first of all come to terms with a diet.

Then, physical activity would be our number two ally and in particular the exercise that we will discover in today’s article.

For slimming wide hips, increasing glutes and firming thighs, this would be the perfect exercise for home and gym

Replicable at home or in the gym, the fitness exercise that could rock our hips is called Hip Thrust.

With this, and with a lot of consistency and cardio-type activities, we may be able not only to scratch the fat on the hips but also to:

firm, volumize and lift the buttocks, involving its three muscle groups which are the maximum, medium and minimum buttocks;

stimulate and train the quadriceps of the legs;

tone the thighs, especially by activating the posterior muscles.

The traditional version of the Hip thrust involves the use of a bench, to rest part of the back, and a barbell to be placed in the upper part of the thighs.

At home, if we didn’t have these tools, we could use a sofa instead of the bench and a rubber band or weights to replace the barbell.

How to perform the Hip Thrust

Hip Thrust should be imagined as an exercise very similar to the one called “glute bridge”.

The main difference is that the body is not resting on the ground but semi suspended.

The shoulders and the upper part of the back should rest on a support, such as the seat of the sofa, especially if it is particularly low.

The legs should be spread apart at the shoulders while the feet are firmly on the ground.

Just below the pubis we should place the balance or weights to be held firmly.

The head, on the other hand, should always be raised, with the chin up and the neck muscles contracted.

At this point we could perform the movement proceeding as follows:

assume the position indicated above, with the knees bent;

tighten the muscles of the buttocks well;

give yourself a momentum with the hips, extending them, and with the legs to push the buttocks, hips, pelvis upwards, bringing the thighs parallel to the floor;

slowly return to the starting position and perform 3 sets of 10.

Finally, as a last tip for a perfect execution we should be careful not to arch the back, always keeping it straight and very rigid.

So, here is the exercise to slim wide hips without forgetting about the buttocks and thighs and annihilate the fear of the upcoming swimsuit rehearsal.

