For some reason there are mobile phones in the shape of a car, and yes, you can buy them for 30 euros

No one knows why they exist, but if they exist, it is surely because someone has thought that these ultra-small, car-shaped mobiles are useful for something.

the paths of the smartphone industry they are inscrutable, and sometimes also quite inexplicable… If not, you will tell me why the hell do basic, tiny, car-shaped mobile phones exist in Chinawhich also cost ridiculous prices even with totally free shipping to our homes.

In any case, for their prices they may be the perfect gift to keep our children connected and located without the dangers of a smartphone and full internet connectivity, or maybe someone wants to buy them to use as a second basic mobile, so we teach them to you and you make them useful if you see it.

Not surprisingly, we talk about type mobile phones feature phone fully functionalwith its slot for SIM cards and everything in an unconventional shell design but with a full color screen, and even a predictive keyboard from before, to be managed by its basic software interface.

Do not expect too much, yes, because they really cost about 30 euros and seem more like a toybut from the comments and ratings it seems that they can be used perfectly and they will not serve only as a joke for our invisible friends or the like… Here we leave you more details!

Buy on AliExpress: Newmind F15 Mini Car Shape Mobile Phone

This first model is from the manufacturer Newmind and has a small 1.77-inch 480 x 320 pixel TFT screenwithout cameras and with memories between 4 and 16 GB, it has a basic firmware and has GSM connectivity in the 900 and 1800 MHz bands. Its battery is 800 mAhand autonomy reaches 2 or 3 days in standby.

Buy on AliExpress: Ucool model F18 mini car phone

This other model is from Ucool and reduces its size even more, with a 1.08-inch screen with a resolution of 220 x 128 pixelsMediaTek MT6261 processor, 32 MB of RAM and 500mAh battery. Its size is 61.1 x 28.5 x 19.3 millimeters, it weighs only 34 grams and is made of metal and plastic. connectivity is also GPRS(2G) with bands of 900 and 1800 MHz.

If someone buys it, even for a curious gift, let us know in the comments please… We’d love to hear about it and how they work!

Why buy from AliExpress and not from other stores?

