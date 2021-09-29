For Tesla’s Musk, the US should not regulate Bitcoin

Elon Musk has contributed a lot to the fortunes (and misfortunes) of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in recent months in general and his interventions always end up in the spotlight. This is what happened with his participation in the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, in which Tesla’s number one (or rather Technoking as he calls himself lately) did not spare himself on the subject and indeed expressed a rather counter-current opinion, supporting that the US government should not attempt to regulate the cryptocurrency market. “I do not think it is possible to destroy them but it is possible that governments will slow down their progress,” said Musk, according to the CNBC.

Tesla announced in February that he had bought Bitcoin for $ 1.5 billion. Value soared to 2.5 billion in the second quarter but subsequently dropped, in the wake of the fluctuating trend of Bitcoin (like most other cryptocurrencies). Fluctuating trend to which Musk himself contributed not a little, passing from the announcement of the possibility to buy Tesla cars in Bitcoin, to the turnaround after a few months (explained by the co-founder and chief executive of the Californian company especially with the consumption issue) and from a further semi-turnaround. In all this, however, Musk has always declared himself a supporter of cryptocurrencies.

“I wouldn’t say I’m a great cryptocurrency expert”, he specified at the Code Conference. “I think there is some value in cryptocurrencies but I wouldn’t say it’s the second coming of the Messiah”, he added. His vision of a non-regulation of the sector (your advice in Washington? “Do nothing!”) is not shared by everyone. Recently, for example, Canadian investor and television celebrity Kevin O’Leary, pur aligned with Musk in the belief that Bitcoin is already a reality (“Bitcoin is made to stay. It will become the asset class of tomorrow “, he declared), he stressed the importance of precise rules and regulations.

Regulating Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, however, would enlarge the market

Why regulate a market born as an anarchist, independent, decentralized? For O’Leary there are “trillions of dollars of interest waiting to get on the bandwagon”. Particularly for Bitcoin, if regulators allow financial services companies to treat it as an asset and approve In the USA, ETFs based on virtual currency would bring thousands of dollars in additional purchases. And, in terms of regulators, the announcement by Finma (the Swiss supervisory authority on financial markets) of the go-ahead for the Crypto Market Index Fund cannot fail to make news. This is the first fund that invests mainly in cryptocurrencies. Reserved for qualified investors comes classified as “other funds for alternative investments” with special risks. (Raffaele Rovati)