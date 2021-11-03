“For the Amazon the point of no return is near”





The Brazilian Nobel laureate Carlos Nobre

It is an immense natural “reservoir” of CO2. Each year, the Amazon – with its 7.8 million square kilometers of trees, rivers and ecosystems – absorbs and stores between 1 and 2 billion tons of carbon gas in its plant body, withdrawing it from the atmosphere. Without the largest forest on the planet, therefore, any intent to curb global warming and contain the rise in temperatures within the equilibrium threshold of 1.5 degrees, as written in black and white in the agreement signed by international leaders in Paris, it is pure utopia.

This is stated, with a calm and firm tone, by Carlos Nobre, world-renowned climatologist, pioneer in the analysis of the climate crisis in the Amazon and researcher at the Institute of Advanced Studies of the University of Sao Paulo as well as the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007 for the contribution to the realization of the fourth report of the International panel on climate change (Ipcc). To be truly incisive, therefore, COP26 cannot ignore the Amazon dossier. The region is experiencing a dramatic moment: deforestation has reached the maximum level in the last twenty-five years: in 2020 alone, over 20 thousand square kilometers of forest were devastated. Blame for the wild, legal and illegal exploitation, encouraged by the global hunger for natural resources. The effects are disturbing. For the first time in its four-million-year history, the jungle has begun to produce more carbon dioxide than it can capture. A recent study by the National Institute of Space Research (Inpe), published by the journal Naturand, showed that, between 2010 and 2018, the Amazon paradoxically became a CO2 producer, with a net emissions balance of 1.06 billion tons.

Professor Nobre, what is happening in the Amazon?

The transformation of the forest into a savannah is no longer a future risk: in some areas, especially in the central and southern part, it is already underway.

You were the first, in 1990 and 1991, to raise the alarm about the possible “savannahization” of the Amazon. Has the feared danger now become a reality?

Fortunately not everywhere. But in some places the signs are unmistakable. In the south of the Amazon, the dry season has lengthened by three to four weeks since the 1980s and, as a result, the temperature has risen by two or three degrees while rainfall has dropped by 20 or 30 percent. This increased tree mortality. About 17 percent of the forest has been destroyed, another 17 percent is in various stages of environmental degradation. The process took place in less than fifty years: up to 1975, deforestation reached 0.5%.

Is the Amazon lost?

We have not yet reached the tipping point, the point of no return. Not much is missing, however: the threshold is 25% of forest destroyed and a similar surface in a degraded state. If this happens within thirty or, at most, fifty years, two thirds of the Amazon will become a huge savannah. And between 150 and 200 billion tons of carbon dioxide will be released into the air, thwarting the containment efforts of the Paris Agreement.

What can be done to stop the process?

Immediately stop logging, legal and illegal. And regenerate the destroyed forest areas. It would be a great help in combating emissions. A growing forest absorbs between 12 and 15 tons of CO2 for each of the twenty-five years in which it completes development on average. The costs are not astronomical: they are estimated at 2 or 3 thousand dollars per hectare, for a total of about one billion dollars. Obviously, most of the countries where the main forests of the planet are found, from the Congo to the Amazon, are poor. Therefore, the support of rich nations is needed.

In which way?

With the creation of an ad hoc fund. Cop26 could provide it, in addition to the other forms of financing envisaged.

We come to the first point. Is an effective moratorium on deforestation possible?

There is no alternative. And I repeat: we must stop any type of deforestation, legal or illegal. In Brazil, between 40 and 45% of deforestation occurs on public land which is then confiscated by local landowners. The illegal occupation is then regularized, as happened in 2012 and this year. A real industry for the legalization of environmental crimes, promoted by the agro-business lobby which enjoys strong political support.

How to break this perverse mechanism?

The European Union is the largest importer of soy and meat from the Amazon, after China. It should therefore approve the law, currently under discussion, which prohibits the purchase of products resulting from deforestation. The UK is about to do it. The British measure, however, is ambiguous because it speaks only of ‘illegal’ logging and the border is often thin.

The Coordination of Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon Basin (Coica) asks to protect 80% of the forest by 2025 and to attribute a crucial role in management to the natives. What do you think?

The natives are the best guardians of the forest. In their lands there is 7 or 8% of deforestation, between half and a third of the rest. This does not mean that they did not intervene in the ecosystem. They did so, as demonstrated by the 400 varieties of cassava grown and over a thousand of cocoa. However, they have modified the Amazon without destroying it because for the native peoples this is not a resource to be exploited but an aesthetic and spiritual value.