For the BMW 8 Series it is time for a slight restyling

STRONGER AESTHETICS – Mid-career update for the BMW 8 Series, launched in 2018. The new features affect all body variants, sedan, coupe and convertible, with updates that slightly touch up the bodywork and interiors. The restyling makes the package sporty M., and the Iconic Glow kidney mask with LED lighting. The M package also optimizes aerodynamics, thanks to the presence of the side skirts, in addition to the lower air intakes and the 19 ”two-spoke alloy wheels.

THE RANGE DOES NOT CHANGE – At the top there are the versions M8 Competition (Coupé, Cabrio and Gran Coupé) with 4.4 V8 biturbo engine with 625 HP and 750 Nm of torque, combined with all-wheel drive. Immediately below are the M850i, which are equipped with a 530 hp version of the 4.4 V8, always combined with all-wheel drive. Still below we find the 840i, equipped with the inline 6-cylinder 3.0 petrol engine with 333 HP that can be combined with rear or all-wheel drive. The 840dequipped with the 6-cylinder 3.0 diesel with 48-volt mild hybrid system, which delivers 340 hp.

A SPECIAL EDITION – The more powerful models with the V8, in addition to a specific aerodynamic footprint, can count on an enhanced version of the M sports braking system, the sports differential and the 20-inch M light alloy wheels with Y-spokes. restyling of the BMW 8 Series a limited edition of the 850i xDrive Gran Coupé is also launched, customized by the American artist Jeff Koons. It is characterized by a body with a multilayer finish in eleven colors and an interior with the finest leather with red and blue tones.

TWO LARGE LARGE PANELSI – The restyling of the BMW 8 Series it also features the BMW Live Cockpit Professional digital instrumentation based on a 12.3-inch panel behind the steering wheel, as well as a display with the same diagonal inch positioned in the center from which the multimedia system can be controlled.

THE ADAS IMPROVE – Also improves the equipment of the driving assistants BMW 8 Series, which includes the front collision warning, lane change warning and lane departure warning, as well as the traffic sign recognition function with no-overtaking indicator. The Parking Assistant, also standard, features a rear view camera and reversing assistant. Optional Driving Assistant Professional, which includes adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function, traffic light recognition and automatic speed limit assistant, as well as active lane keeping.