For the CEO of Ripple the lawsuit with the SEC in the final stages

The lengthy lawsuit opened by the SEC against Ripple more than a year ago seems to be reaching its final stages, at least according to recent statements made to the American television network CNBC by the company’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse.

The Ripple case perhaps at a turning point

Garlinghouse he said in an interview two days ago on the TV network that even though the justice system is “slow”, “pretty good progress” is taking place and the judge asked important questions.

“I think the judge realizes that it is not just about Ripple, but it will have wider implications “, he said Garlinghouse, sure that the case will come to a conclusion in 2022.

It would therefore seem to have come close to a conclusion, this story immediately seemed very strange due to the times and methods of the cause itself taken against the crypto company, in December 2020.

The then president Jay Clayton opened the case just a few hours before resign from the SEC, after Donald Trump’s electoral defeat in the 2020 presidential election. This made it very strange, because it is at least irrational to make an important decision just as you are passing your hand, in the office held.

The lawsuit related to alleged irregularities committed by senior executives of the company in the sale of its securities for 1.3 billion Xrp.

XRP, which offers financial services and also has many traditional financial institutions among its clients, it is the seventh largest cryptocurrency in the world, but before the SEC lawsuit, it was the third largest behind Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Lawsuit against Ripple watershed for the crypto world

On the markets, after an initial period of disarray, which led to the loss of the title over 50% of its value, in recent months the Xrp stock has been the author of a real rally with gains of over 70%.

Recently then Ripple presented its own proposal to regulate the crypto world to the legislative bodies and financial regulators.

According to many experts this lawsuit against Ripple for the SEC it could be seen as the mother of all lawsuits against the cryptocurrency world. The latter have long been under the scrutiny of the Sec, Fed and US Treasury, which are calling for tougher regulation for crypto markets.

A week ago Jp Morgan analysts stated that:

“If the company is able to win the SEC lawsuit and trading resumes on major cryptocurrency exchanges like Coinbase, XRP is ready for significant adoption.”

Also in the same report, analysts of the American investment bank state that: