For the co-founder of ethereum, bitcoin cash is a failure

“Today, I would call bitcoin cash mostly a failure,” wrote ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin on his Twitter profile. According to Buterin, in fact, the main fork of bitcoin was focused on being a protest movement formed by a rebellious mentality, thus lacking a coherent way to move forward.

Bitcoin cash was launched in August 2017 as an alternative to the world’s first cryptocurrency capable of supporting higher transaction volume and lower fees due to its larger block size.

After enjoying initial success even surpassing ethereum by market cap in mid-November 2017, the controversial fork had emerged as a “legitimate contender” for bitcoin. Since then, however, bitcoin cash has slowly slipped to 25th place by market capitalization, down 98% from its peak in 2017.

Buterin also revisited some of his other predictions, some of which were made nearly a decade ago. The 27-year-old Canadian-Russian programmer addressed his controversial comment about expensive bitcoin fees he made in 2017, claiming he still supports them in light of ethereum’s scaling issues.

For example, Buterin predicted that altcoins would get big even before they were famous, way back in 2013. Furthermore, Buterin predicted the emergence of a decentralized exchange like Uniswap, something he feels particularly proud of. However, the programmer had failed to predict non-fungible tokens, which took the industry by storm in 2021.