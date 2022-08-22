For the Dean of Medicine, Miguel Martínez, in this Rendering of Accounts “the university was punished like few times” | the daily

Two months after completing his tenure as dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of the Republic, a position he has held since 2018, Miguel Martínez spoke with the daily on various points related to the doctoral degree in Medicine, the university hospital and the role of the institution during the course of the pandemic. In addition, he highlighted that for the second consecutive time the program was accredited by the Regional Accreditation System for University Careers (ARCU-SUR), an agreement between ministers of Education of Mercosur and associated states.

Although he stressed that in the Accountability project that has now passed to the Senate, the budgets for some projects of the faculty were approved – for example, to attack pathologies related to the prostate and to finance the Center for Toxicological Information and Advice – the dermatologist He criticized that Parliament is the one that defines the destination of the resources: “is it right that the political power defines where an autonomous university has to direct the money?”, Martínez inquired, and said he saw “a strong pettiness that threatens against university autonomy.

How is research developing within the faculty?

Very well. Between 80% and 90% of health research in the country is carried out in the Faculty of Medicine. We have three types of research that are developed in parallel. The basic one, which covers huge sectors of social interest and researchers of an enormous level and development. Then, the interrelation between the clinical and the basic, with several related laboratories, and, finally, clinical research, which involves trials and is in a particular development. The research was one of the highlights of obtaining accreditation.

How is the current relationship with the university hospital?

We live a historic moment with the Hospital de Clínicas. We are working on the things that we agree on but also on the things that we don’t. For me, what is being done in that center is a redignification of the medical task. I saw the Clinics fall in several periods. The things that began to be implemented a few years ago, from the healthcare point of view, restore dignity to the user. I see that it may be that he returns to the role of progress that he had at some point, the one that said where things were going.

How did it go with the funding requests that you raised in the Accountability Report for research?

Well, the budgets for two projects were approved: for a comprehensive treatment to attack pathologies related to the prostate and another economic item to finance the Center for Information and Toxicological Advice that works within the Clinics. An economic item was also approved to reinforce another project that had already been approved on Oncology.

Were they satisfied?

It went well for us, but there is a problem at the university level. Money comes out of one place and goes into another. In the Rendering of Accounts, the university was punished as few times I remember, they did not give a weight to the increases. So I ask myself, is it right for political power to define where an autonomous university has to direct the money? It is an assignment that leaves us in trouble, because although the institution is autonomous and could pass the funds on to other areas, in a year they will want to see how the program to which the budget was assigned is doing. I see a strong pettiness that threatens university autonomy.

What do you think about the proposal for a new Hospital de Clínicas?

What seems to me to be a good proposal is that the State invests in the health of the population. Pulling down the Clinics would be nonsense. The proposal that can be carried out is an intermediate one, [por ejemplo], in areas of that medical facility, build something complementary that covers the improvement of the levels where there is greater difficulty, but it does not make much sense to invest again from scratch. The problems you have are horizontal, they don’t have to grow upwards. You have to think about the hospital that already exists, so I hope, for the people, that there is enough money to achieve the best possible project.

In 2020 there were some complaints by students from private institutions who carried out their internships in institutions of the State Health Services Administration (ASSE), was that regularized?

We are using the same spaces as always. When we talk about ASSE, we are referring to a situation in Montevideo and another in the interior, where there are, but especially in some private institutions, students [de instituciones privadas] doing their practices. It happens that the Faculty of Medicine is not very comparable with the other faculties, neither in numbers nor in anything. In any case, a teaching that is for everyone has to be prioritized. If there was a particular situation, for example, in the Spanish Association, there were some issues that I think will be resolved, but the Faculty of Medicine is too important.

In what sense?

We must not forget that our products are poured into society and, in some way, that is always noticeable. In that sense, training is not sufficiently financed. There are problems that we visualize as future but they do not have to do with the query in particular, but with the little encouragement [económico] which is received, of course, at this time that we are not given a weight for the growth of students who end up as doctors, graduates and technologists. On the one hand, we say that we have the need, but when it comes time to put the money, we put it elsewhere. I experience it as a huge contradiction. We have to have a more significant contribution for the social contribution that it means.

Another claim, historical if you will, which was also reiterated in 2020, is the payment of student internships, what happens to that?

It’s an old topic. Many years ago, around 1987, the reflection was reached that the race required a practice space. Until then, of all the students there were, an eighth of them could do the internship, which was not compulsory, it was by competition and it was three years rotating through different specialties. When the Medicine career is reviewed, it is seen that there was a huge difference between the one who had done the internship and the one who had not, so it was decided that it would be for everyone. But to make that possible, it was reduced to one year, and what happened is that it lasted only two years. From that moment on, the number of students grew, which evidently increased the number of graduates, but the State did not give the faculty one more peso for those payments. In updated pesos, we still have the same money as back then, but we have many more interns.

And how did the matter continue?

We think about whether to lower salaries or lower the percentage of paid internships. At first, we put on a test and the 20 who did not enter were not paid and they did the same. Now the matter is more serious, because those who are paid are paid very little and there is an increasing number that do not have financing. Right now, out of approximately 400, 120 are unfunded. Salaries are very low, it will get worse. The best solution would be to say that we pay each year based on demand, because they are also the ones who go to work in hospitals.

What does the reaccreditation of the race consist of and what does it mean?

Accreditation means that they consider you in certain conditions that allow you to be accredited and, in turn, they give you a series of guidelines of everything that they will require for the next application. The recent accreditation, which is also a certification, should have been out three years ago, but was delayed by the pandemic. The Medicine career is the only one that has two consecutive accreditations. It is credited to the careers of the faculties that voluntarily present themselves, to establish some mobility parameter, because the student flow is increasing. Not just with students. It is a kind of certificate that says that the faculty, among a very large set of faculties, meets the requirements that were established. The evaluators who arrived in Uruguay went to the hospitals [en los que se desempeñan los estudiantes]they stopped them and asked themselves about the career, and they were more than satisfied with that and with the plans of the faculty.

What feedback did the evaluators make?

The stumbling block that they raised for us is the large number of students. To guide with numbers, as a Medicine career we have 2,200 students who enter the first year and they reduce over the years, to the point that between 700 and 800 finish the internship. It was not easy for the evaluators to understand that the Faculty of Medicine has complete medical courses in Montevideo and also in the interior of the country, for example, in Salto. In addition, it is free, all social classes attend and the students’ capacity for development does not depend on their previous economic situation. Accreditation implies recognition of those who study medicine at the faculty, and we have a career that meets the requirements that we want: free entry, with paid internship; for people who are from another country it is seen as a more than acceptable product. The previous accreditation was obtained in 2012 and the current one, which was postponed due to the pandemic, is valid for six years.

Did the change of national government impact the faculty?

The change of government was rare, because it coincided with the pandemic. What I am convinced of is that what was done was to put the shoulder, regardless of which party was in government. They made from gloves to masks, and everything side by side. What you can’t stop thinking about is that this translates into the budget that they just gave us. The organization of health centers and research was very important [durante la pandemia]but when the time comes to recognize it, it is not done.

Two months after leaving the deanship, what balance do you make?

You never leave satisfied, you always think about what remained to be done. We still did a management that tried to improve the career in the interior of the country and that improved the architectural. In any case, you never leave the Medicine career.