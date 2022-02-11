For the film about Enzo Ferrari, Hollywood stars Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz – SulPanaro

With a multi-star cast including Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley, “Aviator” director Michael Mann prepares for the first take of “Ferrari”. Shooting of the film dedicated to the Enzo Ferrari car myth should begin in Italy in May.

Driver, who recently played Maurizio Gucci in “House of Gucci” alongside Lady Gaga, will play the part of the ‘wizard of Maranello’, while Cruz, this year nominated for an Oscar for “Mades Paralelas” by Pedro Almodovar, will be the wife Laura, while the Woodley of “Big Little Lies” has joined the cast to play the lover Lina Lardi. Driver took over from Hugh Jackman who was originally cast for the part of Ferrari.

Based on a screenplay by Troy Kennedy Martin (“The Italian Job”) and Mann adapted from Brock Yates’ book “Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine”, “Ferrari” comes after “Le Mans ’66 – The great challenge”, James Mangold’s film with Matt Damon and Christian Bale (Remo Girone in the role of Ferrari) who in 2019 told, half a century later, the legendary challenge of Ford against Ferrari on the 24-hour circuit. This time we return to 1957 and to the dramatic summer in which – we read in the synopsis of the film – all the forces in Enzo Ferrari’s life – as incendiary and unpredictable as the racing cars he built – entered on a collision course. The car company that Enzo had built from scratch ten years earlier with his wife was about to go bankrupt. The stormy marriage between the two had already suffered the year before from the death of his son Dino while Piero, Ferrari’s other son born of a love story during the war and at that point twelve years old, wanted to know his place in the world. : “Enzo decided to bet everything on a race, the Mille Miglia”. Tragic and legendary race: Scuderia Ferrari cars won first, second and third place, but the race was marred by a devastating accident, when the front wheel of another Ferrari with the Spaniard Alfonso de Portago at the wheel and the navigator Edmund Nelson exploded and the car crashed into a telephone pole, mowing down the crowd along the way. (HANDLE).

