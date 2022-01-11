For the first time, a human was given the heart of a genetically modified pig

David Bennet, 57 years old. Resident of Maryland, United States. Until this week, his name was on the lists of patients waiting for an organ transplant. A specific heart. He suffered from heart disease that constantly exposed him to life threatening. Now Bennet has found a new heart, even if it doesn’t come from another man. For the first time in history, a team of doctors performed a heart transplant by replacing a human organ with that of a genetically engineered pig. The surgery lasted eight hours and it was done in Baltimore under the direction of physician Bartley Griffith. It was he who explained al New York Times that for now everything is working in the right way: «The new organ creates the beat, creates the pressure, is its heart. It works and it seems normal but we don’t know what will happen tomorrow, it has never been done before ».

According to data collected by the non-profit United Network for Organ Sharing, only in the last year have they been 41,354 the inhabitants of the United States who have received a transplanted organ. For half of them the surgery involved a kidney. The patients who received a heart on the other hand were 3,817. Organ shortage causes at least the deaths every day ten patients registered in the lists of those expecting a transplant. David Klassen, medical director of the United Network for Organ Sharing clarified the importance of this moment: “It is a watershed event. Doors are starting to open that will lead, I believe, to major changes in the way we treat organ failure. ‘ Before this procedure can be applied on a large scale, however, the long-term effects must be understood. There is still the risk that the patient will reject the organ, as Klassen always explains: «Events like these can be dramatized by the press and it is important to keep the perspective. It takes a long time to mature a therapy like this ». Bennet, the patient who received the organ is aware of this risk but for him this was the last chance to stay alive: «Either die or have this transplant. I want to live. I know it’s a blast in the dark, but it’s my last choice. “

