For the first time, a man-made probe has approached the surface of the Sun.

It has been a long journey. The Parker Solar Probe started on 12 August 2018 from Cape Canaveral, NASA’s launch base in Florida. He traveled 990 days before reaching his goal. Parker Solar Probe has arrived where no man-made probe had ever dared before: on the surface of the Sun. The announcement was made by NASA during the American Geophysical Union in New Orleans: «For the first time in history, a vehicle space has touched the Sun. NASA’s Solar Parker probe flew through the outermost part of the Sun’s atmosphere, the Corona, and sampled particles and magnetic fields ». The results will instead be published in the journal Physical Review Letters. The goal was achieved on April 28 last but it took some time to process the data.

The Sun does not have a rocky surface, like the Earth. Its particles are attracted to the center of the star by gravity and are continually agitated by heat and pressure. While moving, these particles continue to be attracted to the mass of the Sun until they move so far away that they reach a point where gravity is no longer sufficient to hold them. This point is known as the Alvén surface. The name derives from the Nobel laureate Hannes Alvén, a Swedish physicist expert in waves generated inside plasma. This is where Parker Solar Probe came in, gathering information about the Solar Corona, the outer part of the Sun that we can only see during total eclipses.

“By flying so close to the Sun, the Parker Solar Probe now perceives conditions in the solar corona as we have never been able to before. Evidence of having arrived in the solar corona can be seen in the magnetic field data, in the solar wind data and visually in the images. We can actually see the spacecraft flying through the corona structures, observable during the total solar eclipse. This is a great time for solar science. “ Nour Raouafi, project scientist of the probe at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory

Photos from Venus

ANSA | Unpublished face of Venus captured by the NASA Parker Solar Probe. (source: NASA / Johns Hopkins APL / Naval Research Laboratory / Guillermo Stenborg and Brendan Gallagher)

In addition to information and data on the Sun, the Parker Solar Probe will leave its traces in the history of astrophysics also for the photographs taken on Venus, the planet located between the Earth and Mercury. In the early days of March 2021 NASA had released a never seen before photograph of this celestial body, taken by the probe at a distance of 12 thousand kilometers. Long enough to capture the planet’s surface covered in streaks of light created by particles moving around its atmosphere.

