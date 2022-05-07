For the first time a woman will be the president of the Cannes Film Festival

Knobloch will replace the current president of Cannes, Pierre Lescurere-elected for a third term in 2020, who plans to step down after this year’s festival in May. Iris Knoblock he would officially take office in 2023.

Born in Germany and based in Paris, Knobloch She developed a long and successful career at WarnerMedia, where she became head of studio operations in France, Germany, Belgium, Austria and Switzerland, overseeing strategy, business aspects and group marketing activities.

At Warner Bros., Knobloch played a key role in bringing TheArtist, by Michel Hazanavicius, will take part in Cannes in 2011, a launching pad the film used on the way to a historic awards run, crowned by five Oscars, including best picture, in 2012.

The fact that Knobloch is not French has generated some suspicion. But Cannes is in for a treat with a former studio executive at the helm, as she could help the festival regain ground lost to Venice by attracting more big Hollywood titles to the Croisette.

