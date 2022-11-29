For the first time, an employee loyal to Elon Musk recounted how he was fired from Twitter REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

An employee who was unexpectedly fired from Twitter the night before Thanksgiving recounted his distressing situation.

Business Insider spoke with Ikuhiro Ihara“a 30-year-old Japanese machine learning engineer who worked for Twitter and was fired the night before Thanksgiving.”

In his Linkedin profile you could read today that he was on his CV: “Machine Learning Engineer, Full Stack Software Engineer, ex.Twitterex.Amazon”.

According to the journalist Casey Newton he is “a highly respected senior software engineer and it is that helped lead the push to expand tweets to 280 characterswhich arrived in 2017, after years of user complaints.

In the exchange with BI, Ihara recalled: “It was the night before Thanksgiving. when I got an email saying I was fired.”

“I had a work permit planned for the next day and was busy preparing for my flight the next morning when the email hit my inbox,” he said.

Thanksgiving celebrations in New York, while Musk continued to fire people on Twitter REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

“Before I was fired, I was the technical lead for Twitter’s timeline modeling team. Basically, we are responsible for messing up your timeline by randomly rearranging things and inserting tweets from someone you don’t follow,” she said.

“I was also among those who promoted the expansion of the number of characters in tweets to 280; it was my side project,” he stressed.

“I had no reason to expect such an abrupt cessation. I thought it was well aligned with the new vision of Twitter 2.0 ″, she lamented.

“When Musk took over Twitter, I was really excited. I believed that Twitter was – and may continue to be – on the road to a slow death.

“The company has moved very slowly. I was always caught up in endless quarterly planning that took weeks. I felt that Twitter needed a shake up and that Elon Musk was the best option,” she stated.

“The mandate to return to office was necessary. The lack of hallway conversations and hallway knowledge sharing had become painful.”

“I’m a bit of a workaholic, so the hard ultimatum didn’t bother me, and what Musk said in that email made a lot of sense to me.”

“The email I received on Wednesday night said that I was fired for unsatisfactory code,” he told BI.

It said: “As a result of the recent code review exercise, your code has been determined to be unsatisfactory, and we regret to inform you that your employment with Twitter will be terminated effective immediately.”

“I still don’t know which code review the email is referring to. I remember the morning after the massive hard fork event” Musk told us that he would do 1:1 code reviews with each engineer. At first I was excited about this, but it never happened.”

“There was no time to meet with every engineer. The reviews ended up being a presentation to the whole team of what each one does, and it took Musk until midnight to get to my team, ”he told BI.

“I have no idea what I could have done differently. I think I probably would have been fired sooner or later, at least that’s the general consensus with most of my peers,” she noted.

“After speaking with other people who have been laid off in different circumstances, I am increasingly getting the impression that the company, under Musk, is trying to replace the existing staff with a cheaper and smaller team, as a replacement Total blood,” he lamented.

“I feel sorry for my colleagues who have problems with their visas, but I am lucky because I have a green card. I also have some savings and after tweeting about my layoff I have been showered with interesting opportunities and invitations. I have no grudge against Twitter or Musk,” she stated.

“I really wanted to see how Musk is going to operate and change the course of Twitter 2.0, but I was just an employee. If the owner doesn’t need my help, that’s it,” Ihara concluded.

