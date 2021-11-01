For the first time discovered a planet outside the Milky Way

That life exists outside the Earth is uncertain, but there are infinite worlds and infinite galaxies beyond Milky Way all scientists agree: today there is more proof. For the first time in fact the NASA identified the traces of a extra-galactic planet, which is located outside our galaxy, the Milky Way.









A very intriguing discovery, which gives a further boost to the search for the so-called exoplanets: so far about 5000 had been identified, but all within the Milky Way.

The new planet

At the registry office it is still unnamed, but we know of the new “extra-galactic” planet that it is in the galaxy Messier 51, also known as “Vortex“for its characteristic shape. Scientists have calculated that it is 28 million light years from Earth. The discovery was made thanks to the NASA telescope. Chandra X-ray Observatory, who noticed the decrease in brightness of a star in the Vortex galaxy, due to the passage of a large space object: a planet, in fact. “Unfortunately we will not be able to confirm the discovery for decades” explains Rosanne Di Stefano, the scientist at the head of the project: in fact, it will take at least 70 years for the planet to pass again in front of its star.

X-ray technology

In the Messier51 galaxy there is a system similar to the solar one, which is called M51-ULS-1. At its center there is a black hole or a neutron star orbiting a companion star 20 times larger than the sun. This system produces gods X-ray, which for about three hours faded and disappeared. It could not have been “the fault” of a cloud of space debris, but of a planet about the size of Saturn.

Now science will have to run its course, and try to verify with the powerful tools that this exciting new theory has at its disposal, which takes space research to an unprecedented level.