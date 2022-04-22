For the first time, Eva de Dominici showed the face of her son Cairo and showed that he has all his genes

In 2018 Eva de Dominici changed her life completely by settling in Los Angeles, United States, to study and open his acting career internationally. Nevertheless, love came into his life unexpectedly, upon meeting Eduardo, brother of the talented Hollywood actress, Penélope Cruz. In 2019, as a result of their relationship, Cairo was born, the couple’s only son and who they protect on social networks and try to expose him as little as possible. So much so that she confirmed her pregnancy a few weeks after giving birth. Nevertheless, the Easter celebration was an event more than fun for them and the actress decided to break with that secrecy to fill your Instagram account with tenderness.

Puppets, pirates and costumes were the elements that did not miss the weekend fun of Eva de Dominici with Eduardo and Cairo, for the special religious celebration. To portray this moment, they shared a photo album on Instagram where they were surrounded by friends, including the renowned actress Zoe Saldana with whom he shares a passion for mate.

The publication of the Argentine actress (Photo Instagram @dedominicieva)

But of course it was Cairo who drew all eyes. The two-year-old, like his mother, wore a pirate costume with a patch on his face included. His camouflage was used by Eva to share images, something he doesn’t do often. In this way, he revealed how he grew up and allowed his followers to get to know him.

Eva showed her son on social networks (Photo Instagram @dedominicieva)

“The best pirates in the world”; “Cairo’s doll is made a pirate chocolate”; “Oh my God is very equal to you Cairo”; “That profile identical to you”; “Finally we meet him”; “I love your family”; “The three of them look divine together”; “A chocolate that child”; “How nice to see them happy”; “Beautiful. Happy Easter”; “Beautiful family beautiful your baby”; “Tell me that they had mate with Zoe”; “I’m dying of envy that you are with Zoe Saldana, greetings from Patagonia”; “You are very pretty” and “I love that your son has long hair like mine”, were some of the comments that the artist received on the social network, which has more than 2,700,000 followers.

Eva’s fun celebration (Photo Instagram @dedominicieva)

This was the first time the couple had posted a clear image of their son, who is wearing long brown hair and shares her mother’s features, as his followers agreed. Previously, Cairo appeared on her parents’ social networks, but her face was not shown there. appeared on his back or with his face covered with some emoji.

Eva with her partner and son (Photo Instagram @dedominicieva)

Apparently, the couple slowly begins to break the hermeticism they maintained in relation to showing the little one. Also, the posts together currently begin to abound and Eva is happy with the family that he formed and, at the same time, with his acting career, with which he has projects both in Argentina and in the United States. In 2021 she joined the cast of the film Cosmic Sindirected by Edward Drake and shows that his talent has no borders.