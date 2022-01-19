For the first time ever, USDC overtakes Tether on the Ethereum network

Circle’s USD Coin (USDC) recently reached an important milestone, surpassing Tether (USDT) in total supply present on the Ethereum network.

At the time of writing, the supply of USDC present on Ethereum is 40.06 billion tokens, just above the USDT supply at 39.82 billion.

Launched in late 2014, USDT shared the market with BitUSD and NuBits (USNBT) stablecoins. Since 2016, Tether has become the most popular stablecoin. Initially, USDT ran on the Omni network. Although Tether survived – unlike its two competitors, who fell into oblivion after losing their anchor to the dollar and consequently, users – in 2018 the USDC established itself as a more transparent and more regulated alternative to Tether, which has for years been a source of debate for alleged lack of underlying.

Nonetheless, USDT remains the most popular stablecoin, with a total supply of 78.5 billion tokens. Almost 50% of the offer, or 38.7 billion tokens, is present on the Tron network. USDT is also available on BSC, Solana, Huobi ECO Chain, Avalanche, Polygon, and 13 other chains and layer-two.

USDC’s current total supply is 45.7 billion tokens across 21 chains and L2s.

Over the years, doubts about Tether’s collateral have caused its public reputation to decline. Disputes plague the company over how the stablecoin is collateralized and how reserve funds are managed.

In 2021, it was of little use to issue two reports on Tether’s financial reserves by the accounting firm Moore Cayman. In its latest financial report, Tether reveals it holds $ 30.8 billion in commercial paper unspecified, and other assets as underlying.

Circle is decidedly more transparent about its reservations, although not enough according to some critics. In August 2021, Emilie Choi, president of Coinbase, reported that the reserves in support of USDC would be transferred entirely into US cash and Treasuries. On October 27, 2021, this actually happened, according to a report by an Independent Accountant of Grant Thornton LLP.

Coinbase is a close partner of Circle, the digital payments service, which helped launch USDC in October 2018. Circle is backed by Bitmain, China Everbright Bank and eight other major companies.

It also helped a lot in building a regulatory framework for each stablecoin. Specifically, Jeremy Allaire, CEO of Circle, supported a proposal from the Biden administration in November 2021, aimed at considering issuers of stablecoins similar to banks. In December 2021, Allaire also attended a Congressional hearing with several cryptocurrency industry leaders and the Financial Services Committee to discuss the policy direction to take in this regard.

Centralized USDT, USDC and BUSD stablecoins are currently the top three in their category. However, decentralized stablecoins have started to proliferate.

TerraUSD (UST) is the fourth largest stablecoin, but has the fastest growing since November 2021. Since then, it has overtaken Magic Internet Money (MIM) and DAI (DAI), reaching a market cap of $ 10.7 billion.