For the first time in 20 years, the euro and the dollar are worth the same

For the first time in 20 years, the euro reached parity with the US dollar after depreciating this Tuesday amid uncertainty around the threat of cuts in the supply of natural gas from Russia to the territory of the European Union.

In this context, the equivalence of 1 euro = 1 dollar occurred fleetingly in the currency markets in a way that had not been seen since December 2002, two decades ago, while the North American currency is regaining strength in the face of the publication of the data inflation in June in the US, which could give clues about what comes next from the Federal Reserve.

In an economic climate dominated by uncertainty due to factors ranging from local closures to sporadic outbreaks of Covid-19the invasion of Russia a Ukraine and the elevated inflation throughout the world but that in the great powers such as the US or the EU generates fears for a recession.

In the European Community, the issue that worries the most at the moment is that of the supply of Russian gas that is delivered to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, but since it was closed for maintenance, it has raised doubts about whether it will be restarted. or it will remain with the flow closed.

It is precisely the issue of energy supplied by Russia that has been worrying the markets and for this reason Canada announced the shipment to Germany of some electricity generating turbines to face the crisis due to dependence on Russian energy.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline underwent maintenance work by the business energy Gazpromof Russian origin, and for this reason the flow of gas coming directly from Russian territory was interrupted, but the states that are supplied through this channel remain uncertain as to whether Moscow will order the supply to be reactivated at the conclusion of the works that are expected to take ten days to complete.

Although it will be known by July 21 what the outcome of this issue is, for the time being the foreign exchange markets have already made their bets and the fears of a recession in europe and that the bloc’s currency could continue to fall have not dissipated, fueled by economic data from Germany, France and the US.

