For the first time, Mediatek surpasses Qualcomm

Just a few days ago Qualcomm announced its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, the most powerful proposal of the American chipmaker ever made.

For the production, Samsung was chosen which, thanks to its state-of-the-art foundries, is able to guarantee the volume availability of the new SoC. But not all that glitters is gold because Qualcomm would not be completely satisfied of the work carried out to package the final product (like the one made for the previous generation).

In fact, according to an internal report, it was leaked that the company is not fully satisfied with what Samsung has done about the technology used and the result in terms of power. In short it Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 it would not be up to the counterpart Mediatek Dimensity 9000 (the first flagship SoC of the Chinese company for 2022) which instead is produced by the competitor TSMC.

The technology of the Taiwanese chipmaker, even if at 4 nanometers like that of Samsung, seems to be slightly better on paper and could have a slight advantage in terms of benchmarks. But not only because it will also earn in terms of energy consumption. It would be the first time that a Mediatek processor, on paper, manages to be more performing than its counterpart Qualcomm from different points of view.

So what to do? There aren’t many solutions. Indeed, the only company that could meet Qualcomm’s huge demands would be just the same TSMC.

However, it is difficult for the American company to break away from Samsung for two main reasons. The first is that TSMC has almost all the slots occupied as Apple has been ordering with its iPhones for several years. millions and millions of components.

The second reason is that behind the Qualcomm and Samsung agreement there are millionaire contracts and it is now too late to modify them in the course of construction. It will be the software, entrusted to the respective manufacturers who will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, to “level” the gap between the SoCs of the two companies but, let’s remember. miracles cannot be done.