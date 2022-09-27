for the first time, she answers questions about Selena Gomez in front of the camera

It was time for her to talk about it in order to definitively silence the rumors and the hatred. In the “Call Her Daddy” podcast this week, Hailey Bieber responds for the first time to Questions about Selena Gomez after years of accusations from the singer’s fans. According to them, she stole Justin Bieber from him. “Have you been with Justin, romantically, at the same time as [Gomez] ?”asks host Alex Cooper in an excerpt from the show unveiled. “It’s so crazy that I literally never talked about itreplies Hailey. A lot of the perpetuation and hate comes from ‘Oh, you stole it'”.

If we don’t know more for the moment, the podcast will not be released until Wednesday, Hailey Bieber had already confided in how this hatred had affected her in the past. It was on TikTok, last April. “Leave me alone now. I’m minding my own business. I’m not doing anything wrong. I’m not saying anything wrong. Please leave me alone. The years have passed and it’s time for me to leave alone. I’m begging you. Really. That’s my only request. Go take your hate somewhere else, please.”she let go, exhausted.

What did Selena Gomez fans also blame her for? A story that dates from 2019, in which the model shared a song called “i’ll Kill You”, which the fans had interpreted in their own way. Yes, Selena gomez had just released “Lose You To Love”, a song written with her ex probably in mind, alias Justin Bieber. And it wouldn’t have more to the beautiful blonde apparently, or so it was just a coincidence … To find out more about Hailey Bieber’s answers about Selena Gomez, go tomorrow to the release of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. For some, it’s already a set-up by Hailey Bieber who, according to Selena Gomez fans, is taking the lead for the upcoming release of her documentary!

Laura Bertrand

See also: