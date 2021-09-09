for the first video on TikTok she imitates her yellow flowered dress

Taylor Swift also opened a profile on TikTok and for her debut she chose to recreate the most iconic looks from her albums in a short video. A yellow dress in particular made fans crazy because it looks like a tribute to former rival Katy Perry: here are all the details on the yellow dress (already sold out)

Taylor Swift landed on TikTok and immediately gained nearly two million followers. For her first TikTok, the singer has chosen to recreate the most famous covers of her albums by quickly changing her look: from the vintage white shirt of Folklore to the oversized jacket by Evermore, down to the red lipstick of Red. But there is one dress that has won the hearts of fans: the yellow flowered dress by Fearless. Because? In addition to being a trendy model for summer 2021, this dress hides a story: it looks a lot like a dress worn by Katy Perry this summer. A small tribute to the former rival, now best friend? One thing is certain: the dress is gone sold out in record time.

Taylor Swift recreates her most famous looks

With a little delay compared to many colleagues, Taylor Swift also decided in April a profile on TikTok, the generation Z social network famous for short music clips. For his debut he chose to lip-synch on the notes of Screwface Capital while recreating the most iconic looks from his albums. A real “refresher” of his style evolution in a few seconds, from the turtleneck of Red (with matching lipstick and nail polish) to Evermore with the long Rapunzel braid.

To pay homage to the album Fearless instead she decided to wear a yellow floral dress with a very summery flavor, with thin straps and a sweetheart neckline. This is the “Joyce” model of the brand Reformation, and is on sale online at the price of 248 euros. Or rather, it was: the dress sold out in a few hours. We know that TikTok is an excellent fashion showcase: many trends are born here, from crop tops to tie-dye.

Loading... Advertisements

Katy Perry shows off her baby bump with the crop sweatshirt: short tops are trendy even during pregnancy

Taylor Swift on TikTok with a Reformation dress

The yellow dress “copied” from Katy Perry

If the dress looks familiar, you are right: a very similar model, from the same brand, was worn by Katy Perry on vacation at Venice. The two dresses share the same pattern (a motif of blue flowers on a yellow background) but differ in the sleeves: balloon for Katy Perry and with straps for Taylor Swift. This style detail made the fans go into raptures: the two colleagues in fact have a “troubled” story, made up of ups and downs. For years, the two have addressed vitriolic digs and comments, between social networks and song lyrics. Then in 2019 they buried the hatchet and sealed their newfound friendship in the video for You Need To Calm Down, where they hug each other publicly. The choice of dress seems to confirm this: after all, what are two best friends doing, if not swapping clothes?