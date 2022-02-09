For the fringe, size matters: now it goes in big size format like Andy in The Devil wears Prada

Bangs, we desperately need to cut bangs. The reference to the famous phrase pronounced by Nigel ne The devil wears Prada (only he was talking about Chanel to counter Andy Sachs sloppy style) it’s not purely coincidental. A few days ago Anne Hathaway, protagonist of the cult film, she appeared on Instagram with a new hair look, che immediately reminded us of his character in that film complete with maxi fringe over the eyebrows, clean and a little rounded, very linear, to be worn in combo with long hair.

In the shot she is not wearing Chanel boots but the big bang of the time is back to triumph over the head by the American actress (the work of celeb hairstylist Orlando Pita). And it is immediately nostalgia for 2006 (year of release of the film).

Maxi fringe, among the 2022 hair trends

But it was a short step from then to 2022. The maxi fringe, in fact, is one of the strongest trends in made of hair for this year, and many already believe it will be among the make over popular styles, as they are a perfect way to spice up long, thick hair.

Hairlook by Davines Joe Murphy

«The luck of the long fringe is that it can be adapted to all face types. The reason is that, being scaled (shorter part in the middle of the forehead and slightly elongated following the eye on the cheekbone), can be adjusted according to your face shape. It has been in vogue for some time, linked to the shaggy cut (scaled par excellence), but also individually, only as a fringe. For instance, Belen Rodriguez and Melissa Sattawho have recently cut it, leave their hair long together with the bangs ”, explains Tommaso Incamicia, hairstylist for Davines and owner of the My Place Hair Studio salon in Milan.

’00s maxi fringe, how do you wear it today?

But how to carry it? «It can be a blow-dry fringe left open slightly in the middle, following the US trend of curtain bangs: it opens much more on the cheekbone with commas with a typical Farrah Fawcett movement. Also, this type of bangs allows you to tie your hair in a thousand ways and leave it free. Whether with a casual ponytail or a more elegant bun, you are always in order. The characteristic of him is that he is very versatile », concludes the expert.

Also spotted at the S / S fashion shows, from Missoni to Etro, passing through Ermanno Scervino, Valentino and Saint Laurent, the Y2K fringe, in the full aesthetic revival of the first decade of the new millennium, has conquered not only Hathaway but other international celebrities such as Lily Collins, Emily Ratajkowski (who wore a wig on Instagram) and even the princess Sofia of Sweden.

If you also feel the Devil wears Prada vibes, it’s time: don’t think too much about updating your hair. A small step for you, a big step to increase the hype of your hair style.

In the gallery the maxi fringes model Anne Hathaway from the S / S 2022 fashion shows and the celebs who have made a zac to the tuft.

