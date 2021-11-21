for the German six titles this season- Corriere.it

from Gaia Piccardi, sent to Turin

The German, number 3 in the world, beat the Russian 6-4, 6-4, who was the defending champion of the Master

N Djokovic n Medvedev. The master of the first made in Italy Finals the god Odin capable of being moved (All my family here, except my father Aleksandr: I hope to soon be able to raise a trophy with him), the number 3 in the world capable of taking advantage of the blunders of others. He still has to break the ice with the Grand Slam, Sasha Zverev, for this year he did not miss anything: the Olympic gold in Tokyo giving a bitter disappointment to the Djoker (nothing, compared to what awaited him at the US Open), the Master 1000 in Madrid and Cincinnati, the Turin Finals that inaugurate the roll of honor with the German with a Russian surname, a young man with troubled relationships. He brings with him accusations of mistreatment of his ex-girlfriend Olga, he has a daughter of a few months with his ex-partner Brenda, accompanied by his new girlfriend, Sophia.

Women and the gods of tennis like it, Sasha, who between the semifinal and the final give the Hamburg champion percentages to the dream service. The 83% of points won on the first ball makes Zverev almost unplayable also for the chess geometry of that genius of Daniil Medvedev, who at the Alpitour shovel had taken the field as favorite and defending champion. And yet Odin, despite having returned from the two and a half hours of battle with Djokovic on Saturday evening, resolved the first set with a break in the third game and, by inertia, closed 6-4, 6-4 with the complicity of an unloaded Medvedev, very little prone to suffering.

Great tennis remains in Europe, Turin the new capital: in the eyes of the teachers, enthusiastic about the new headquarters of the Atp Finals, he passed the exam with flying colors (the problems, see report cards, are elsewhere). Small and welcoming city compared to the gigantism of London (where the players, to avoid traffic, were moved via Thames), not to mention Shanghai, exquisite food, personalized bottles of Moscato d’Asti for singles and doubles (the title went to French couple Mahut-Herbert), a stadium flooded with blue light, fit for the Master. We will grow up promises the president of Fit Angelo Binaghi wishing a future without pandemic and full capacity (the Alpitour shovel holds 12,800), this year’s induced missing abroad (the Finals, starting with the Japanese of the main sponsor Nitto, are able to move the masses) and greater involvement of the city, which has changed along the way.

We can only improve, in short, the Finals have four years (at least) to establish itself as the small Italian Grand Slam, the handover with the Davis Cup will bring Jannik Sinner back onto the field (unfortunately not Matteo Berrettini), the magical boy who in these parts they hope to crown maestro before the tournament changes its address again. Zverev, meanwhile, the noblest winner removed the number one and two in the world: Perfect match, I go on a happy vacation. The $ 2,316,000 of the undefeated champion remains in cash. Sasha is satisfied with 1,094,000, more than enough for a boarding house overlooking the sea.