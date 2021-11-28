for the gifts mind-boggling figures

It is already Christmas air at home Kardashian, the family of all women does not miss anything and are famous for treating themselves to luxury gifts at parties. It would be nice to be a Kardashian / Jenner or one of their closest friends to receive these precious gifts, they have already revealed the objects that this year they have given to friends and relatives, we are talking, of course, of large sums and things that would not go unnoticed and they certainly couldn’t fit in your pocket. Let’s see what we would receive if we were lucky enough to be part of the gang.

Kourtney Kardashian gathered his family members for his lifestyle website, Poosh, asking them to share what their loved ones can expect to receive this year for Christmas. Fresh off engagement, 42-year-old Kourtney has revealed that she is investing in one this season infrared blanket for the house from $ 518 to be able to give. “Everyone knows that I love the detox sauna as part of the routine of taking care of myself,” she wrote. “I am really excited to give this home sauna blanket to my friends and family so they can enjoy the healing properties of infrared light from their homes!”

Also a few days ago Travis Barker he turned 46 and Kourtney decided to surprise the well-known drummer with a splendid and very expensive gift. After organizing a surprise party for him, she decided to offer him the car of his dreams: Buick Grand National Regal GNX 1987, a very rare car and is thought to become a collector’s item in the future. Its price starts from 20,000 euros until almost 60,000 euros. Poosh’s founder spared no expense in making her partner happy! And Travis immediately decided to show the whole world the purchase his partner made for him, publishing a series of photos depicting the two in the brand new and shiny car. Not to be outdone, the gift of Kris Jenner it is nothing less than one vertical farm whose modest price reaches $ 500. The mother, 66, says she will give one to her “friends, family and grandchildren”. Even the choice of Khloé Kardashian focuses on food sustainability.

Kardashian Natale: a truly unmistakable style

The founder of Good American is highlighting one compact kitchen composter $ 499 who helped teach her daughter True “the importance of eliminating food waste”. The younger sisters Kendall Jenner, 26 years old, e Kylie Jenner, 24, bought one weighted blanket $ 179 And an LED light for skin care $ 249, but it was Kim Kardashian, 41, to invest in the cheapest and most frugal gift: a Smart Rope LED from $ 80. “Workout is an important part of my beauty routine, so I wanted to give my friends and family this innovative and affordable jump rope that tracks your fitness goals,” shared Kim. While the Kardashians were forced to cut back on their annual Christmas Eve party last year due to the pandemic, they never skimped on their over-the-top gifts for the entire family – including Kris Jenner’s 10 grandchildren (plus one on the way. !). The extravagant party is likely to return this year and who knows, maybe Kim will invite the new boyfriend Pete Davidson to the evening?