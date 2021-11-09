For the Governor of the Bank of Canada, bitcoin is not a digital currency

In a recent interview, the governor of the Bank of Canada reiterated his skeptical stance on bitcoin, noting that it is not used in everyday transactions, despite countries like El Salvador legalizing cryptocurrency as legal tender, and therefore cannot be considered a currency. .

At the same time, more and more merchants continue to integrate bitcoin as a payment option. Macklem believes the current banknote system would last longer, but acknowledged that the pandemic has accelerated the shift to digital transactions. “Let me be clear, bitcoin is not a digital currency. People don’t use bitcoins to buy things… We have bills and we will have bills, at least for as long as I am governor; they will not go away. At the same time, we know our economy is becoming more digital and the pandemic has accelerated it, ”Macklem said.

Macklem also pointed out that there are transitions coming for the international monetary-financial system. According to the Governor, the digital switchover was primarily inspired by the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, Macklem said the country’s finance ministry will determine a possible digital currency issued by the Canadian central bank. In fact, as early as last July, the Bank of Canada published a report highlighting the key reasons for a CBDC. The report noted that a digital currency is essential in increased competition between payment service providers and digital innovation.

The report also recognized the decline in cash use and the role of a CBDC in responding to the wave of alternative digital currencies as key motivators for the proposed change. The bank also made clear in October that it will not launch a CBDC anytime soon, but its decision could change if physical use of cash drops further.