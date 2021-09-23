for the hairstyle he spent over 8 thousand euros

The look created by designer Demna Gvasalia for Kim Kardashian was so flashy that few paid attention to the hair. Yet Kim Kardashian wanted the ponytail sticking out of the mask to be perfect, so much so that she spent 10 thousand euros on very long extensions, treatments and styling.

The outfit of Kim Kardashian to the Met Gala caused a lot of discussion: a total black look that covered her from head to toe, face and eyes included. But there was actually one part of the body “exposed”: the hair. And for her very long and shiny ponytail, the influencer spared no expense: the hair style was worth 10 thousand dollars, around 8,500 euros. A week after the event, the hairdresser of the stars Chris Appleton revealed via Instagram some secrets about the iconic look: would you ever have imagined that Kim Kardashian was wearing all the makeup under the mask?

Kim Kardashian spent $ 10,000 on her hair

Hair stylist Chris Appleton via Instagram revealed some of the secrets of Kim Kardashian’s look during a question and answer session with followers (the very popular “Ask Me Anything” appointment) explaining how she made the influencer’s ponytail at Met Gala: in addition to the products and the plate to ensure a shiny and silky finish, she has applied very long extensions. To be precise, 75 inches, that is over one and a half meters of raven black hair extensions, carefully styled into a ponytail. Total cost? According to Chris Appleton, $ 10,000.

Kim Kardashian’s super long ponytail at the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian was wearing makeup under the mask

A well-spent figure, as the hair was the only visible part of Kim Kardashian’s look. The fate of make-up, on the other hand, is different: the make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic confirmed, quoted by PageSix, that Kim Kardashian was wearing full make-up under the mask: a tactical choice, since for the after party Kim literally “threw the mask”. Even if at that point she showed her face and lips, her eyes remained covered by an enveloping mask: let’s imagine the disappointment of her make-up artist!