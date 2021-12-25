For the holidays, the Eva Kant bun or the semi-collected like Maria from West Side Story?

We know that cinema has always been a great source of beauty inspo. This is why we watched two films that arrived on the big screen in this period for copy the iconic hairstyles of the protagonists timeless and show them off for the holidays, not just for Christmas and New Year.

Sexy with Eva’s bun …

We have chosen two girls that are almost polar opposites for lifestyles and, of course, hairstyles. Let’s start with Eva Kant, the beautiful thief played in the film Diabolik of the Manetti Bros. from the super Miriam Leone, a real redhead who, for the occasion, stepped into the shoes of a blonde. And what a blonde! Even if we have not yet seen the film (from December 16 at the cinema) since the trailer of the film we are, in fact, kidnapped by the platinum and very tight hair (it is a trick that also serves to mask the wrinkles a little!), Collected in the characteristic onion chignon, also loved by Mina, and beauty signature absolute of the character created by the Giussani sisters in the 1960s.

Also Meghan Markle in her life as a Duchess she has often shown it off and celeb like Jennifer Lopez And Gwen Stefani they often show it on social media.

But how to make this type of bun? First of all we underline that it can be haughty and serious, like that of classical dancers, but also very sexy like that, in fact, of Diabolik’s partner and is particularly suitable for those with a regular and frayed face. The hair should all be combed backwards, upwards using a gel to fix it and then rolled up and tightened into a high bun. You can stop it with invisible hairpins or if you want to make the harvest less serious (but also less elegant) you can add a colored ribbon, jewels or oriental style sticks.

… Or bon ton with Maria’s semi-harvest?

The remake of the famous musical directed by Steven Spielberg will be in cinemas from 23 December West Side Story. In the role of the protagonist Maria who falls in love with Tony, belonging to the rival neighborhood gang (the story is a sort of Romeo and Juliet among New York gangs) there is the newcomer and very young (only 19 years old!) Rachel Zegler, an actress and singer who has so far only acted in school. Maria has raven black hair, her hair is straight and semi-gathered.

The hairstyle, however easy and with a “good girl” mood, she is among the most spotted this year on the catwalk and on celebs. Among the last to have shown it, Nicole Kidman And Chiara Ferragni: both have decorated it with a maxi bow that immediately makes a party, while let’s not forget that he has always been a fan of the semi-harvest Kate Middleton.

Practical, beautiful on both long and medium hair, collected seeds they help to be neat and trendy without effort. Indeed accomplish this hairstyle it’s really easy: whether the hair is medium or long, it doesn’t matter. All it takes is a clip or an accessory to use for a more important event to give the final twist to a look.

In short, whether it’s sexy and chic like Eva Kant or elegant and bon ton like Maria, what matters is having an impeccable head for the holidays.

