for the holidays to copy from the stars I IODonna

C.gold, rhinestones, precious accessories. The hair accessories for winter 2021 are inspired by the sumptuous looks of the stars, who wore the jewel and elegant headband in multiple versions. From the Met Gala to the night of the Oscars, up to the parterre of the Haute Couture fashion shows, that’s it the most chic models and proposals for online shopping.

Elegant headband, the trend from the Met Gala 2021

Loose or gathered hair? Straight or wavy with a wave effect? In any case, the trend is clear: the must have of the A.autumn-Winter 2021/2022 is the precious hair band, relaunched with great fanfare as essential accessory at the last Met Gala last September.

From that multiple of Emily Blunt studded with pearls and stars signed Miu Miu to the brilliant laurel crown of Amanda Gorman, signed Jennigìfer Behr and inspired by the Statue of Liberty. The stars competed to win the first prize of the most chic and original headpiece.

A perfect trend in the case of a chignon

Sooner or later they all want to hear from each other princesses at least once and copy the look of royal families. The holiday season is perfect and the relatively easy task between choosing sparkling tiaras, chaplets and headbands available for online shopping. But you can also take an example from those who, like Miriam Leone, decide to wear a necklace in her hair, instead of the usual headband, to illuminate the bridal look in an unconventional way. A very contemporary idea from the Sicilian actress, who on the “yes” day had several changes and a series of Dior accessories to wear without too many complications on the very tight chignon.

Chic even with loose hair

Very convenient for elevating the minimalist hairstyle, the 2021 jeweled headband adds a decisive margin of refinement to the loose hair. A great workhorse for Carolina of Monaco, who in the 80s wore it in silk combined with precious choker by Cartier. And which now evolves into accent rock chic, like the one with silver studs worn by Angelina Jolie with the Alexander McQueen couture dress.

But it can also be romantically baroque like the big evening one studded with pearls and beads on the hair with the parting in the middle, chosen by Jessica Alba in combination with the Ralph & Russo lace and feather dress.

Or, sophisticated to the nth degree, it can shine discreetly parted in the hair. Like the unmatched Diane Kruger attending the Armani Privè fashion show with a simple one sequence of small rhinestones. Simply divine.

