“For the Italian media I was the most brutal person in the world”

Flew to Seattle where Amanda now lives and works, Gaston Zama met her to get to know her opinion both on the news story of which she was one of the protagonists, and to better understand what seems to have some points in common with the story of Chico Forti, the Italian entrepreneur who in 2000, in the United States, he was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Dale Pike. Recently broadcast by the American broadcaster CBS, in fact, the report dedicated to the story of our compatriot asks the question “Is Chico Forti the Italian Amanda Knox?”.

“I portrayed as the most brutal person in the world” “In 4 years in prison I have seen the Italian media portray me as the ugliest person, they didn’t know me, they didn’t talk to me. They invented the most brutal person in the world,” says Amanda. “The image of me was of a liar, racist, obsessed with sex, who loved people. All the worst that can be said about a woman was reported to me.”

The report also contains the words of Raffaele Sollecito, with whom Knox, at the time of Meredith’s crime, had a sentimental relationship. “Raffaele and I were painted the way the prosecution wanted to paint us, so as to convince people of our guilt – continues the young American -. murder, when it has nothing to do with it. It remains on him, as it remained on Raffaele. I know that he too suffers. “

“I know Rudy Guede killed Meredith” Amanda Knox also talks about Rudy Guede, the only one convicted in the affair. “I do not know him, I can only think about what I know – he explains to Le Iene -. I know that he killed Meredith and I know that he does not admit to having done so and that he points the finger at me and Raffaele. He always changes version to get away, above all. after being arrested. I think he didn’t really realize the consequences of his actions. He was a gunman against a woman without a gun, it doesn’t have to be more complicated than that. “