For the love of Thor! Why is it so hard for Marvel to get his superheroines right? | The Conversation

When it was first revealed that Natalie Portman would become the “female Thor” in Marvel’s latest superhero movie, Thor: Love and Thunderfans were quick to condemn the decision on social media.

Portman was criticized for not being “puffy” enough, too petite, and generally for not being what people imagined the character to be. Ten months of intensive training and a high-protein diet afterward, and Portman is being applauded for arms that “could throw giant hammers at bad guys’ heads.”

However, that early reaction to Portman’s casting attests to how difficult portrayal of female superheroes can be for filmmakers when the established audience is often perceived as young, white, cisgender, and male.

It doesn’t seem to matter that the number of women consuming superhero content has increased. Offering feminist portrayals of characters that might challenge gender-defining masculinity remains a problem.

What does this mean for Portman and the female superheroes that came before (and will follow) her? The answer seems to be that superhero movie makers inevitably subvert some gender stereotypes while maintaining others.

In short, they offer a symbolic female representation so as not to exclude the public. So while she might be more muscular now, Portman is still subservient to Chris Hemsworth’s Thor by highlighting that she is, first and foremost, his love interest.

Granted, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) franchise has at least tried to cast female leads and advocate for women’s issues. For example, the independent film Black Widow it was partly intended to contribute to the dialogue around the #Timesup and #MeToo movements.

And Thor’s latest offering explores the value of female friendships, with co-star Tessa Thompson attesting that her character Valkyrie is “happy to have found a new sister.”

There is no doubt that female viewers can identify with these powerful women and their stories and, as a result, form positive attitudes towards the superhero genre in general. But that means more superhero movies need to be made with the female viewer in mind.

However, such offers are few and far between. Let’s not forget that it took Marvel ten years to give Black Widow his own movie after his original introduction to the franchise (in Iron Man 2 of 2010).

In many ways, Marvel movies continue to portray women as helpers: damsels in distress, love interests, or somehow subservient to their male counterparts. In fact, actress Scarlett Johansson criticized the Black Widow character’s earlier “hypersexualization” of her.

Similarly, Scarlet Witch, one of the most powerful characters in the Avengers, is often defined by the male relationships in her life. in the recent Dr Strange: The Multiverse of Madnesstypifies many inauspicious female tropes, including the “hysterical woman” and the “monstrous mother.”

Treating even powerful female characters as minions or dependents might reassure male fans that female superheroes are not a threat to the masculine undertone of the genre, but hurts female audience.

When asked to rate superhero graphic novels and movies, the majority of women in one study said they disliked and avoided the superhero character. Catwoman from DC Comics because she was portrayed as manipulative and emotional.

Other research has found that exposure to messages of helplessness can leave girls feeling demoralized and dissatisfied with their own identities, and Overly sexualized portrayal of female superheroes can result in lower self-esteem in women.

On the other hand, some also rebel against stereotypes. The Hawkeye Initiative, for example, parodies the male gaze within the comics genre by depicting men in the same absurd costumes and poses normally reserved for female characters.

However, the real issue is whether women should have to challenge such representations. If women made more women’s movies and comics, maybe there would be less symbolic representation to begin with.

Marvel has dismissed criticism of its female characters, and its president said the studio has always “opted for the powerful woman against the damsel in distress” and noted the recent release of female-led superhero movies and TV shows like she hulk Y Miss Marvel.

The problem is that it’s hard to keep everyone happy. Marvel has felt the backlash from die-hard male fans to an alleged feminist agenda underpinning the studio’s direction. The Captain Marvel from 2019, for example, was touted for bringing feminism to the Marvel universe, but poor reviews and ratings were attributed in part to the perceived political correctness and a narrative based on female agency.

Researchers such as Stephanie Orme have argued that the predominance of men in the superhero genre makes many female fans feel alienated and unable to change gender stereotypes, precisely because they are not seen as the target audience.

It seems that without more and better female superheroes in movies and comics telling women’s stories, these male-centric genres will continue to alienate female audiences and fall short of their creative and commercial potential.