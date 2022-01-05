“For the market I made a request, we are forced to do so”

On the eve of the match he sees engaged Milan And Rome in the 20 ° day from A league, the Rossoneri coach Stefano Pioli intervenes in the press conference to release the ritual declarations before the challenge.

The two teams compete in the now classic round of the Epiphany which sees the Giallorossi and Rossoneri face to face after the season 2003-04.

The game, at the time, was played at the Olimpico and saw the success of the Devil for 1-2 thanks to Andriy’s brace Shevchenko and the network of Cassano for the hosts.

At the end of that season the men’s Carlo Ancelotti they will celebrate it Scudetto.

Her words:

pegs at press conference

On the returns of the injured: “Now we have everyone available and, although they are not yet 100%, they will soon find the condition”

On Covid: “Not a normal situation for everyone. We are living in a particular moment and health comes first. We try to be careful. Unforeseen events can happen “

On the Scudetto fight: “We want to win all games. The run-up to Inter starts tomorrow “

On players who have returned from injury: “None of the returned has the 90 ‘in the legs. They will need to recover the condition “

On the goal of the second round: “We have to show that we are a strong team. We are convinced and our goal will be to score more points in the first round “

On the market: “Kjaer’s injury forces us to go and buy the central defender. I didn’t make any other requests because the team is ready like this “

About Bakayoko: “I expect a lot from him, he is strong and will have his chances”

On the team: “We have a path to follow and I expect the best from each of my players”

On Giroud and Ibrahimovic: “The choices in attack depend on the condition of the two players. When they are both well I choose according to who, by characteristics, can perform better. Giroud is smart and has been limited a little by physical problems. Two-pronged attack? To be evaluated game by game “

On the news to be made: “We have a game plan with no fixed roles. When we have the possibilities we will try to change to be more and more unpredictable “

S.u Brahim: “He has suffered in the last few games. He was not physically well but the break did him good. I saw it bright and perky. He can return to the levels of the beginning of the season “

On the defender they are looking for: “We want a complete defender who knows how to play one-on-one and who knows how to play as a director, who knows how to set the times. By now the defender must have all these characteristics. It will not be a roaring market but we will find the right player “

On Rome: “In Rome we played well in the first leg. Now they are different thanks to the work done by Mourinho. They are strong and can aspire to play the Champions League. It will be an important match “

On Ibrahimovic: “In the first leg he did very well but both he and Giroud are ready to play from the 1st minute. Tomorrow we will evaluate “

On role changes: “It is possible to see some players lined up in unusual positions. We always try to enhance the characteristics of our players to the fullest “

On tactical choices: “The tactical choices made have not always been the best. We have to be good at covering the pitch well. It also depends on the speed and quality we put in “

On the Covid situation: “We are all very careful in respecting the protocols we have available. There are other bodies that have to make decisions. Nobody expected a similar relapse “

On expectations with respect to the first leg: “I want an energetic team, without fear. Strong teams keep their way of playing despite the mistakes that can happen “

On the impression of the players’ return: “I got the same answers as the first leg. There is enthusiasm and desire to do well “

On the returns of Rebic and Leao: “They can help us in helping to enhance the characteristics of attacking players and thus make us more dangerous”