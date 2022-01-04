For the Millennials, Bitcoin has replaced gold

Bitcoin has become digital gold for the Millennials generation. The professor of Wharton Finance, University of Pennsylvania, is convinced of this. Jeremy Siegel.

Bitcoin is the gold of the millennials

The professor talked about it during an interview with CNBC to the program Squawk Box. Asked about gold’s disappointing performance, he commented:

“Let’s face the fact, I think Bitcoin as an inflation hedge in the minds of many millennial investors has replaced gold.”

Commodities are also penalized by the cryptocurrency market, according to professor Jeremy Siegel. For this he adds:

“Digital coins are the new gold for millennials”.

Bitcoin and gold compared

Professor Jeremy Siegel’s opinion certainly takes into account what gold and Bitcoin experienced in 2021. It was the year in which the world economy had to learn to live with the Covid pandemic, with rising inflation and with economic hardship caused by the pandemic.

In a climate of uncertainty, investors choose safe-haven assets. Gold is considered the ultimate safe haven asset, but it does not appear to have benefited from this particular scenario. Gold was worth around $ 1,950 in January 2021, while 12 months later an ounce of gold is valued at $ 1,803, one loss of about 7%. Gold also experienced a very volatile year, peaking in April of around $ 1,680.

Bitcoin on the contrary, it started the year 2021 at the price of about 34,000 dollars to then get to peak of $ 69,000 of November. It is currently worth $ 46,000, an increase of about 60%.

But there are other cryptocurrencies that have performed far better than Bitcoin, such as Ethereum (ETH), which in one year earned the 241%, or Cardano (ADA) which instead increased its value by over 400%. With these numbers, it is not difficult to understand why young people prefer an innovative product like cryptocurrencies rather than gold.

Trading for everyone

To this we must add that cryptocurrency trading has become an extremely easy business for the youngest compared to investing in gold. App type Robinhood in fact, they introduced millennials to the financial market and crypto. Other platforms like Coinbase they have fairly simple interfaces that allow you to trade in just a few clicks.

The role played by Paypal. It is no coincidence that since October 2020, that is, since the online payments giant introduced Bitcoin trading on its platform, the crypto market has started a bull run that may not be over yet.

Ultimately, between gold and Bitcoin seems to be able to appear more affordable for everyone, including Millennials.