For the over 80 vaccines also from their doctor – Chronicle

The anti-Covid and flu vaccination campaign is proceeding well in the clinics of family doctors who have adhered (about 70%) to the administration of both vaccines. Patients over eighty, actively called by their general practitioners in this first phase, have shown that they greatly appreciate the involvement of their doctors in the anti Covid vaccination.

It is therefore shown, once again, how the role of the doctor is fundamental for the increase and vaccination coverage, especially for the weakest sections of the population. The closeness with patients and the relationship of trust that binds the family doctor to his clients are decisive in successfully completing a public health operation such as vaccinations. Doctors will also vaccinate patients who are unable to reach the clinic, both at their home and in the residential facilities where they are guests. The launch without too many obstacles of the anti Covid vaccination also depended on the adequate supply, in time and quantity, of vaccines to general practitioners who, therefore, were put in a position to be able to make their own contribution. The vaccination campaign will continue with the flu vaccination in favor of over 65 and frail patients (carriers of certain diseases).









* Provincial Secretary General Fimmg Bologna