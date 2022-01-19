For the Peugeot 208 a new gear selector

CHANGE THE SELECTOR – The 2022 edition of the Peugeot 208 brings a small novelty to the versions equipped with automatic transmission, which will be able to count on a new gear selector. So goodbye to the previous selection lever mounted diagonally, called by the house “snake”, in place of which there is now the “e-toggle “ (pictured below), a little selector drowned in the central console, flanked by buttons to enter the parking position and manual mode and by a support to rest the palm of the hand during operation.

A MODEL OF SUCCESS – The Peugeot 208 closed 2021 positively, with over 30,000 units delivered to Italian customers, which brings the total to more than 65,000 since launch at the end of 2019.

RANGE CONFIRMED – The range of the Peugeot 208, which is offered in seven versions: Like, Active, Active Pack, Allure, Allure Pack, GT and GT Pack. price starting point of the Like set-up, combined with the PureTech 75 petrol engine, is 16,900 euros. The 1.2 three-cylinder 100 bhp is available with the Active Pack specification, both with manual gearbox and with the EAT8 automatic, which also equips the more powerful 130 bhp variant. 21,100 euros are needed for the Peugeot 208 equipped with the 100 bhp 1.5 BlueHDi Diesel in Active trim. While for the electric e-208, equipped with a 136 HP electric motor and a 50 kWh battery, the price list starts at 33,850 euros in the Active version.