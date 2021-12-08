for the renewal of Dybala it is the right time

This time it seems really done: the renewal of Paulo Dybala with the Juventus is one step away and the signature on the extension could arrive by the end of 2021.

Juventus: Dybala is once again fundamental for Juventus

Dybala, disposed of i numerous injuries that have struck him in recent months, is dragging the bianconeri almost alone in the noble positions of the A league. With the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, which overshadowed him not a little, and with the return of Massimiliano Allegri to Turin, La Joya has returned to the center of the project of the Old lady, moreover in the long term, given that the Argentine striker is only 28 years old.

Juventus: some media give for certain the agreement for the renewal of Dybala

Therefore, the rumors in the newspapers regarding its renewal are multiplying. For instance “The newspaper” reported the news of a very advantageous agreement for the South American and the marriage with the Bianconeri should extend until 2025 with an annual salary of 8 million euros against the current ones 7. This morning, on the other hand, the “Gazzetta dello Sport” raises and increases the figures and the duration of the extension: 10 million euros until the 2026 and specifies that there has been a decisive contact in the last few hours, thanks to which Dybala’s agent will be in Turin in days, if not hours.

Juventus: the Champions node between the bianconeri and the renewal of La Joya

But there is the knot Champions League: Juventus are currently fifth and therefore out of the zone that would qualify for the most important European club competition, and this would mean less money in the club’s coffers. In case of missing fourth place, the engagement would necessarily come reduced, but according to the sources cited above, this would not affect the success of the negotiation, because the player’s will is to remain in a club in which he has played since 2015 and in which he has won a lot.

