For the Rohingya refugees, things are getting worse

In the refugee camps of Bangladesh, where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya who fled persecution in Myanmar live since 2017, a radical armed group known as ARSA is gaining more and more influence, to the point of effectively controlling many of the camps.

ARSA, which is considered a terrorist group by the Burmese government, has made the Rohingya community in Bangladesh its main recruiting point, and is causing severe violence: it has even started killing or kidnapping the same Rohingya refugees who refuse to join the group. and they do not recognize its authority. Violence against the Rohingya, one of the most persecuted minorities in the world, has thus further intensified.

The Rohingya are a large Muslim ethnic group originating mainly from Myanmar. Since 2017, more than 700,000 people have fled the country and fled to neighboring Bangladesh, to escape the ethnic persecution of the Burmese government. Today there are more than one million Rohingya in Bangladesh.

They ended up in makeshift refugee camps, where they are still found today: overcrowded places, with poor sanitary conditions, often affected by fires or floods and in which in recent years a series of criminal gangs have formed which are made up of the refugees themselves and trafficking drugs. , they kidnap people and carry out rape and violence. One of the best known refugee camps is that of Kutupalong, which is located in southern Bangladesh and near the border with Myanmar. It is not even 13 square kilometers large and about 600,000 Rohingya live there: it means that the population density is nine times higher than that of the Gaza Strip.

In recent months, the situation has worsened because the criminal gangs already existing in the refugee camps have been joined by the ARSA rebels, a historic armed group that in recent decades has alternated terrorist attacks against the Burmese government with criminal activities. In the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh, ARSA members searched for new recruits, forcibly occupied schools and other spaces to train their followers, and entered illicit drug trafficking controlled by other criminal gangs. control to increase one’s power and finance one’s activities.

Although it started as a group that set out to defend the rights of the Rohingya – ARSA is the English acronym for Army for the Salvation of the Rohingya in Rakhine, where Rakhine is the region of Myanmar where the Rohingya come from – ARSA then started to killing the Rohingya refugees themselves if they rebel against their violence, report them to the Bangladeshi police who control the camps or simply refuse to join them and recognize their authority. Some refugees killed by ARSA, said the New York Times, they had not wanted to give up their spaces to allow the training of recruits.

Last month, the armed group also killed Mohib Ullah, a well-known Rohingya human rights activist who lived in the Kutupalong refugee camp.

In the month preceding his murder, Ullah had denounced the abuses committed by ARSA on several occasions and had therefore received threats and asked for help from the Bangladeshi police, who had ignored him. According to the reconstructions of some international newspapers, based on interviews with the refugees of the camp and with Ullah’s brother, who had witnessed his death, the activist had been killed because he had refused to join ARSA and to treat the movement as the new local authority.

Among the criminal gangs present in the refugee camps, ARSA is considered particularly dangerous due to its violence, and because it is better armed and organized than others. It has also been feared for some time that ARSA is trying to organize an armed insurrection in Myanmar. It was some terrorist attacks by ARSA that in 2017 gave the Burmese army an excuse to start the catastrophic ethnic persecution of the Rohingya.

Founded and led by a Rohingya man born in Pakistan and raised in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, ARSA existed in 2012 and has grown stronger especially in recent years. To date, there is no clear evidence of links between ARSA and jihadist terrorist organizations, although various research centers claim that there have been at least some contacts.

Among other things, ARSA’s actions in refugee camps have prompted Bangladeshi authorities to treat all Rohingya as potential terrorists. In recent weeks, the police have carried out punitive searches, interrogations, arrests and physical violence against many refugees, accusing them of collaborating with ARSA.

The government of Bangladesh, which according to the United Nations should guarantee safety in the camps, has so far ignored the situation and the requests for help from refugees. To stir things up a bit was the murder of Mohib Ullah, who was also known abroad: a few days ago the government of Bangladesh and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) decided to transfer about 80 thousand Rohingya refugees on the island of Bhasan Char, off the coast of the country, in the Bay of Bengal, where ARSA has far less influence.

Even this, however, risks making things even worse for the Rohingya: about 20,000 refugees have already been transferred to that island, and many humanitarian organizations do not consider it safe. The island, about 40 square kilometers large, emerged from the sea only in 2006, has never been inhabited and is subject to cyclones and frequent floods. The refugees who were brought there attempted to escape by boat and organized hunger strikes to protest.

