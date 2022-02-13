For the Scudetto everything remains unchanged, but there is one thing that was missing from Napoli

Napoli leaves the Diego Armando Maradona with only one stitch in his pocket and the feeling that, in the end, it could and probably should do something more.

Do not settle for a 1-1 against Inter – first in the standings and current Scudetto holder, it is good to remember – it is certainly positivebecause it certifies that everyone believes that bonus wisely mentioned by Koulibaly in the post game.

Mentioned yes, but not invoked a loud voice. The distances in the standings with i Nerazzurri remain unchanged: -1 hour, -4 if Inter wins the recovery against Bologna.

If Milan wins against Sampdoria they would go to the top alone, but the possibility of ending this day at third place – when on the eve he had caressed the first – it shouldn’t scare you that much. Distances are minimum and everything can change very quickly.

With a cool head, however, the feeling is that the tie is going much better at Inter. Two defeats against Milan and Napoli – direct candidates for the Scudetto together with Nerazzurri – would have been one blow really hard to digest.

If there is one thing on which Napoli can complain, it is precisely this, namely the failure to give the KO shot. However, at the end of the championship they are missing thirteen daysso there is no need to despair.