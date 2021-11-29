for the Scudetto they remained in four- Corriere.it

from Mario Sconcerti

Napoli have taken an important step forward, Milan are tired and only run when they have the reasons. Inter is growing: the best in a month. Now another season begins for everyone

There are 4 teams left of the 7 that started. They are Napoli and Inter, who have lost only one game, plus Milan and Atalanta who have lost two. Roma have lost 5, out of statistics and I don’t think you are thinking about joining them, it has other purposes. In this race, Napoli took an important step forward in terms of points and immediate ability to get back on their feet. He played very well and won in a quarter of an hour in a game where Mertens put on a show like in the old days. His reappearance is the signal that the life of Napoli continues. Even Lobotka, a midfielder lost in memory, confirmed that he was a good player. Nobody exchanges the ball at the speed of Napoli. This is a difference that costs, but it also pays off a lot.

AC Milan tired. There is a ready explanation for this weariness, Pioli’s little carelessness that keeps Tonali and Kessie out together. But a partial truth. Tonali and Kessie were there in Florence and you don’t change much. If you win in the Champions League and lose in the league against average opponents, the diagnosis is clear: are the motivations to make you run when you need it, the rest a harbor in the fog. In fact, Milan miss many passes, suffer goals from failed supports, have a lot of difficulty in taking the door. Mistakes have opened up the spaces as on the first goal and have sent the whole maneuver out of symmetry. When a team gets tired cold attackers are needed. Milan is missing in this. In the last 5 games, he has scored only one goal from open play 4 times, including De Vrij’s own goal. Without personal responsibility there is no remedy for fatigue, apart from rest. It was a long and wide AC Milan against a geometric opponent to the point of perfidy plus some very important individualities. Berardi has known each other for some time, Scamacca we are beginning to know him, but the best in a long time is Lopez, the director who supports the whole game and last season Locatelli himself.

The breaking of the equivalences corresponds to the Champions zone. a new fact that this year, for the first time, no one is satisfied with fourth place. We will continue to have a good championship. The mystical adventure of Mourinho and Roma also continues. His press conferences have a slightly greasy but purposeful sociology flavor. The team slowly grows. Inter is also growing. The best for a month and has taken Milan again. Now another season begins for everyone.