Why are the best things often the ones that hurt the most? Many ask themselves, but luckily for us this is not always the case. It all depends on personal tastes, but also on the ingredients that are used and the way in which they are cooked and eaten. We have seen, for example, that we should use this way of cooking more because it would help lower cholesterol without giving up good food.

The ingredients also play a very important role. Speaking of desserts, one of the most used ingredients is butter, which however, in certain cases, may not always be suitable for the diet to be followed, or must be taken in limited quantities. But there is a great alternative that would help cardiovascular health as well.

For the shortcrust pastry we use this very healthy ingredient which would help cardiovascular health

A crumbly, tasty and multi-purpose pastry dough is shortcrust pastry, very useful for pies, cakes, biscuits and other delicacies.

To prepare it, you would need butter, among other ingredients. However, this dairy product, which has many nutritional properties, is also a source of saturated fat, which would increase the level of bad cholesterol in the blood. Furthermore, it may not be eaten for reasons related to food allergies or intolerances. For this reason, we may not be able to consume it at all, or at least not in excessive doses.

A perfect substitute for butter, however, exists. It is even healthy and would aid cardiovascular health. This is corn oil.

Among the healthiest condiments, corn oil contains a lower level of saturated fat than unsaturated fat, important allies for cardiovascular health.

In addition, it provides a high amount of polyunsaturated fats, including the essential fat linoleic acid, belonging to the omega 6 family.

Consuming corn oil also means filling up with vitamin E, with antioxidant and anticoagulant properties. So, for the shortcrust pastry we use this very healthy ingredient that would help cardiovascular health.

How to prepare shortcrust pastry without butter

For about half a kilo of shortcrust pastry, useful for example to prepare a tart, you need:

280 grams of flour; 100 grams of sugar; 80 grams of corn oil; 1 egg and 1 yolk; lemon zest as required; 1 teaspoon of yeast; 1 pinch of salt.

Beat the eggs with the sugar and salt, then add the oil, grated lemon zest, flour and baking powder, continuing to mix. When the mixture is homogeneous, knead it with your hands until it forms a ball. Roll out the dough into the pan and make holes with a fork. Leave in the oven at 180 degrees for 35 minutes.

If you want to prepare a tart, before putting the mixture in the oven, cover it as desired with jam, Nutella or custard. For example, this secret ingredient is enough for a tasty, fast and full-bodied egg-free custard, to which you can then add a layer of fruit.

Finally, let’s remember to keep any remaining ingredients. Throwing away leftover custard is a big mistake because it can turn into a dessert that is crunchy on the bite but with a soft and sweet heart.