For the third consecutive year he is the International Artist of the Year at the Brit Awards

Billie Eilish is confirmed for the third consecutive year the international artist of the year at the Brit Awards 2022. But this award is not the only recognition that Eilish has received in these hours.

The Academy Awards has in fact included “NO TIME TO DIE”, the main song of the soundtrack of the latest 007 film, among the songs nominated for the MUSIC (Original song) category.

Billie and Finneas commented on the nomination on social media: “Words cannot describe how honored and excited we are to be nominated by the Academy Awards for our song No Time to Die. It was our life’s dream to write a song for James Bond, something we never thought would happen. It is absolutely amazing that we are here, nominated for this song and this is truly one of the most important moments in our life as songwriters and artists.

Being recognized today among this incredible list of nominees is something we certainly didn’t take for sure. Thank you Academy from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson for giving us this incredible opportunity and being part of Daniel Craig’s legacy as James Bond. Thanks to Cary Joji Fukunaga and, last but not least, thanks to Hans Zimmer, Stephen Lipson and Johnny Marr for the joy of having worked on this song ”.

Billie Eilish at just 19 is one of the biggest stars of the 21st century. Her success has accompanied this talented Los Angeles artist since the release of her debut single “Ocean Eyes” in 2015, Billie has never stopped redefining the contemporary music world ever since.

Her first album “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” was released in 2019 and debuted at # 1 on the Billboard 200 in America and 17 other countries, becoming the most listened to album of that year. “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” (double platinum certified in Italy) was written, produced and recorded by Billie Eilish and brother Finneas in their childhood home in Los Angeles.

Billie Eilish entered the history of music as the youngest artist to receive nominations and win in all main categories at the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards, being awarded in the sections Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Billie Eilish was also the youngest artist to compose and record a song for a James Bond film with the hit “No Time To Die”.

Billie received 4 more nominations for the 63rd edition of the 2021 Grammy Awards and took home the award for both the Record of the Year category for the single “everything I wanted” (Platinum in Italy) and Best Song Written For Visual Media for “No Time To Die”.

Billie’s first official book is available in all bookstores “BILLIE EILISH BY BILLIE EILISH” (published in Italy by Rizzoli Illustrati). book. I hope you love him as I love him ”.

Billie has chosen to tell her story through a collection of over 500 “private” images, almost all unpublished, personally selected and commented on by her, in a journey through time that begins with the domestic shots of a childhood full of omens and continues today, in family, on stage, on tour, streaming – every new day of music, surrounded by the devoted affection of legions of fans that she reciprocates with equal warmth. This elegant illustrated volume is the worthy portrait of the artist: page after page we discover passions and secrets, the daily routine and the fellowship with the brother, the cult of music and dance, the unconditional love for the family and the gratitude for the crew, all the details that transformed a rebel with an immeasurable musical talent, a feelings activist empathically connected to her generation into a global icon, an inspiration for her peers and their parents.

On Disney + is available the concert “Happier Than Ever: Love Letter to Los Angeles” while on Apple TV “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”, the original Apple film directed by award-winning director RJ Cutler that tells the true story of birth and growth of the singer and author who arrived on the roof of the world. The documentary received an upcoming MTVAwards nomination for the Best Music Documentary category.

Director RJ Cutler had the opportunity in this film to offer a deeply intimate insight into the extraordinary journey of this 17-year-old teenager with a life spent on the road, on stage, at home with her family, while writing, recording. and releases his debut album “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?”.

The album contained the singles “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” (Gold in Italy), “Bad guy” (4 times Platinum in Italy), “Bury a Friend” (Platinum in Italy), “ILOMILO” (Gold in Italy), “You Should See Me in a Crown” (Gold), “Wish You Were Gay” (Gold), “When the Party’s Over” (Platinum).

The first EP released by Billie Elish in 2017 “Don’t Smile at me” was also certified Gold in Italy. The EP contained the Gold single “Ocean Eyes” and “Lovely” (Platinum).