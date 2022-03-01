For the US, it is now a priority to understand Putin’s state of mind

Intelligence agencies concerned about Putin’s emotional state 3:31

(CNN) — The US intelligence community has made assessing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mood a top priority in recent days as it seeks to establish how it is affecting his handling of the rapidly escalating crisis. Ukraine, according to two sources familiar with the process.

These efforts come as Putin watchers publicly speculate that his behavior has become increasingly erratic and irrational. Since launching Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last Wednesday, top US officials have asked intelligence agencies to gather whatever new information they can about how the Russian leader is doing and how his mindset has been affected by the unexpected unified response and harsh European neighbors and allies around the world.

The US intelligence community has spent decades cracking the former KGB officer, who has effectively ruled Russia since 1999. But while the US has enormous institutional knowledge of the man, it has a notoriously poor view of his decision-making. everyday decisions. The Kremlin remains what intelligence officials call a “hard target”: incredibly difficult to penetrate through traditional espionage.

But the sudden interest reflects a sense among some intelligence officials that Putin’s decision-making in Ukraine has been off the charts, perhaps due to what some earlier intelligence reports suggest has been prolonged isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. covid-19.

“Everything the US has. [está] in the realm of conjecture because Putin’s decisions and statements don’t seem to make sense,” said a source familiar with recent intelligence on the matter. “For years, decades, Putin has acted according to a fairly specific pattern.”

In a classified briefing for lawmakers Monday night, Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, said the US intelligence community does not have a good sense of Putin’s mood, according to a lawmaker who was present. .

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who attended the Senate briefing, confirmed that Putin’s mood had been discussed, but declined to elaborate on what was shared.

However, he said that regardless of the briefing, he personally is concerned about Putin’s way of thinking.

Dozens of raw intelligence reports

The intelligence community has produced dozens of raw intelligence reports from sources as information about the war pours in. One such report, which has been circulated by more than a dozen agencies, quotes a source as saying that Putin’s behavior has become “highly worrying and unpredictable” in the past two days, according to a copy obtained by CNN.

But in a show of how difficult it is to get this information directly, the description came secondhand to the FBI from a source who had spoken to another unknown source “with excellent access.” The report notes that this person had in the past provided information that intelligence agencies were able to independently corroborate.

The source behind the report told the FBI that Putin “expressed extreme anger” at Western sanctions put in place in response to his attack on Ukraine, and “felt that the sanctions had escalated the situation faster than expected and beyond what I thought was appropriate.” Exactly what sanctions made Putin so furious is unknown; that part of the report is edited.

The report also notes that the circulation of accurate information about the war has been extremely limited within Russia, even at the highest levels of society.

For example, according to the report, many well-connected people and individuals who had the means to leave Russia before airports and borders were closed have remained in the country, suggesting that they had not known about the closures in advance. .

The report, which comes from the FBI, comes with some caveats: It acknowledges that the source that provided the information to the FBI “may have provided the information to influence and inform” US decision-making, meaning that it could be an information operation designed to manipulate the United States.

And officials warn that raw data should not be taken as fact. Its reliability has not yet been evaluated and its implications have not been analysed.

However, the report prompted other agencies within the Biden administration to ask the FBI to follow up on their source for additional information.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the CIA and the FBI declined to comment.

A long story

Speculation about Putin’s mental health began after he delivered a speech on Thursday exposing a distorted and revisionist history that sought to justify his intervention in Ukraine. Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida, he tweeted on friday that Putin “has always been a killer, but his problem now is different and significant,” and suggested that he was basing his assessment on intelligence reports given to him as deputy chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“I wish I could share more, but for now I can say that it’s pretty obvious to many that something is wrong with #Putin,” Rubio wrote. “It would be a mistake to assume that this Putin would react the same way he did 5 years ago.”

For some, the audacity of Putin’s decision to invade – as well as his implicit threat to use nuclear weapons – marks a break from the carefully calculated and much more limited military campaigns he has launched in the past. Video footage of the Russian president sitting tens of meters away from his senior military advisers during meetings and cheerfully berating one of his spy chiefs on television did nothing but underline the image of an isolated leader, who acts only on his own advice.

On Sunday the floodgates were opened. Former ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul tweeted that Putin had “changed” and sounded “completely out of touch with reality” and “unhinged.” Former Director of National Intelligence Jim Clapper, who is a national security analyst at CNN, also called Putin “unhinged” and warned, “I worry about his sharpness and poise.”

Other longtime Putin watchers argue that the Russian president’s recent actions are relatively consistent with the man US intelligence has been watching for decades, noting that he has long shown a willingness to risk military defeat in operations that the United States intended. that offered no chance of success, including ordering a second invasion of Chechnya in 1999, just three years after Russia’s military had already been defeated there once.

“This is no different than anything he’s said before, he’s just saying it all at once in a very raw way. And he’s willing to do unspeakable things, but he’s always been willing to do unspeakable things,” said Beth Sanner, a former adviser to then-President Donald Trump and a CNN national security analyst.

Putin is not “crazy or unhinged,” Sanner said. Rather, he said, he is “very emotional right now because of what he was about to embark on … and he’s been very, very isolated, which adds to that emotional sense. But I don’t think he’s crazy.” “.

A US official agreed with that assessment to CNN, arguing that Putin is acting in a way that he has long claimed he was capable of. Rather than a change in his mental acuity, this person said, officials believe he simply flew into a rage, making it impossible for his top advisers to give him frank assessments.

Even his order to put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert on Sunday is not unprecedented. In 2014, when Putin annexed Crimea, he too raised the possibility of putting his nuclear forces on high alert, which then, as now, raised the possibility of nuclear weapons being brought into the conflict.

Russia’s nuclear doctrine, published in 2020, also includes a first-use nuclear policy. The Kremlin “reserves the right to use nuclear weapons,” including “for the prevention of an escalation of military actions and their termination under conditions acceptable to the Russian Federation and/or its allies.”

However, according to a source familiar with recent intelligence reports on the matter, it is “difficult to reach a reliable conclusion about Putin’s state of mind.” It would take a SIGINT of a phone/video call of the leader losing his mind in his cabinet or something.”

SIGINT, or “signals intelligence,” is an intelligence community term that refers to intercepted communications.

“Real-time communication between Russian cabinet leaders,” this person said, is a “very difficult goal.”

Ultimately, this official and others say, understanding Putin’s recent behavior is a matter of analysis, not intelligence. It is possible, officials say, that they may never have an answer.

CNN’s Kylie Atwood and Lauren Fox contributed to this report.