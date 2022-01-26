for the White House the situation remains desperate

Although the latest reports have given hope for a slight improvement in the semiconductor crisis, the chip shortage is now affecting even the highest levels of world politics: for example, yesterday also the White House intervened on the matterexplaining his prospects for recovery from shortage.

Unfortunately, Bloomberg and the Washington Post report, the situation would still be desperate, and the hopes for its resolution in the short term have almost completely died out. In particular, the American Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo (equivalent of the Italian Ministry of Economic Development) explained that “We’re not even close to catching a glimpse of one end”.

Raimondo’s statements come later long White House talks with chip makerswhich were collected in a Department of Commerce report explaining that no manufacturers “he speculates that the situation could resolve itself in the next six months “. The report, on the other hand, echoes the words of Intel CEO Bob Iger, who had already explained before the end of 2021 that the shortage would last until 2023.

The report is based on forecasts from 150 different IT manufacturersincluded “almost all major semiconductor manufacturers and companies in various consumer industries “. The document also digs even deeper, explaining among other things that the crisis is currently caused by excess demand, and not so much from a reduction in chip supply, which has actually returned to pre-pandemic levels. The Commerce Department, in fact, has calculated that the demand for the chips it rose 17% between 2019 and 2021.

The report goes on to explain that some companies have components for as little as five days of production in the warehouse, but also that this situation is one of the most critical encountered by the White House, and is not generalized: the Department however explains that “this could mean that an overseas problem, with the closure of a production site for 2-3 weeks, has a chance also block American manufactures and US workersif companies have such low inventories “.

The reference here is clearly to city ​​closures imposed by the Beijing government in response to the Coronavirus: as we told you a couple of weeks ago, for example, the lockdown in Xi’an and the RAM factory in the city put Micron’s availability of RAM and SSD at risk.

The Department then explains what was already known, namely that it is not the newer chips that are subject to shortagewhich instead hits hard on “legacy” logic chips, analog chips and optoelectronic chips: all these components, however, are of central importance for manufacturers, since they manage power management and image processingbut also radio frequencies and biometric data, finding wide application also in the medical and automotive fields.

Finally, the report explains that “The main bottleneck is wafer productionor at least the production capacity of the latter, which however requires long-term solutions “. In short, the situation seems desperate, and will be resolved only when the huge investments in new production plants they will repay the producers, i.e. when the plants themselves become fully operational, not before the end of 2023.