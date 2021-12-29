for the WHO the risk is “very high”











There Omicron variant continues its race around the world, causing unprecedented spikes of new infections. On 28 December, a new record of infections was recorded in Italy, 78,313 cases in a single day, but exponential increases were also observed in other countries.

Omicron variant, the situation in Italy

In Italy, according to the physicist of the University of Trento Roberto Battiston, Omicron cases were about 45% of the total recorded on Christmas Day. According to his calculations, of the 54,762 infections only 30 thousand were attributable to the Delta variant, based on the regular trend of its spread, while the remaining cases would therefore be attributable to Omicron.

Omicron variant, symptoms and incubation

As for the symptoms of the Omicron variant, the high number of infections caused an increase in hospitalizations, but in a much lower proportion than the previous variants.

The infectious disease specialist of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic, Massimo Andreoni, declared on Cusano Italia Tv: “It seems to me that the idea that Omicron is a little less virulent than the Delta is consolidating, considering how many people go to hospital compared to the number of cases. It must be said that it will probably take you no less than 10 years to become a simple cold ”.

It would appear that the Omicron variant does not cause loss of taste and smell, while adding a unpublished symptom compared to the previous variants: loss of appetite. The remaining symptoms, in the less severe forms, are the same as those of a seasonal ailment, such as fever, sore throat, cold, headache.



According to what has been learned so far, it seems that the period of incubation – that is, the time that passes from the infection to the development of symptoms – is about three days, shorter than previous variants.

Omicron variant, WHO warns: “Very high risk”

According to theWorld Health Organization, the risk represented by the Omicron variant in the world remains “very high”.

“Reliable evidence shows that Omicron has a growth advantage over the Delta variant, with a capacity to double in two or three days,” says WHO in the epidemiological bulletin; it is also emphasized that “there is a rapid increase in the incidence of cases in a certain number of countries”.

Omicron and Covid variant, record of cases in the world

So let’s go and see how many infections have been registered in Europe and in the world in the last few hours.

Covid, record of cases in the United States

In the United States the new cases broke the record since the beginning of the pandemic, reaching 512,533. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Omicron variant is at the origin of 58.6% of Covid cases in the United States.

Covid, record of cases in France

Record also in France, where there are 179,807 new coronavirus infections. Numbers never seen before, not even in the midst of previous waves, which also record an increase in hospitalizations.

Covid, record of cases in the United Kingdom

Even the United Kingdom recorded a new record of infections, as many as 129,471 new infections between England and Wales. According to the UK Health Security Agency, there are at least 17,269 new cases of the Omicron variant in the past 24 hours.

Covid, cases in Germany are decreasing

In Germany, where the fourth wave hit with alarming numbers in the first weeks of November, there were 21,080 new infections according to data from the Robert Koch Institute. The spread of the virus has been partially mitigated thanks to drastic restrictions in place on people not yet vaccinated.



