“For the zero more pheasant points at risk, over 200 workers” – Corriere.it

Having made the mistake, you risked and avoided a financial meltdown. What happened in summary?

The valuation of the points was made at 0.50 cents instead of 0.05. A disaster in economic terms considering the millions of points held by users. The administration noticed this, seeing that in January we had 480 thousand euros of valuations paid out. At that point we had to try to remedy also because the initiative would last until May 2023.



How did the contest work?

The pheasant points competition originally provided for the distribution, based on the accumulated points, of various types of gadgets. From bathrobes to mugs. The demand was so high that, between broken logistics, we import from China, and warehouses to fill, we opted for the economic enhancement of the points. In practice, the user could convert the points into money from his account and spend the sum on the site.

At that point for a zero everything changes. How did you manage the emergency and what were the risks?

As soon as we became aware of the problem, we intervened on the new conversions (setting the figure at 0.10 cents a point, ed) and we informed customers via newsletters. It was a question of responsibility. As an entrepreneur, I work with many small and medium-sized companies that could not withstand the backlash. Just our logistics partner, with whom I have been working for years, employs 150 people. Far more than my 60 employees.

You have focused on transparency. What was the reaction from the community? I did mea culpa and tried to explain how things had gone. The answer was incredible: 99% of people showed understanding, someone even said they wanted to repay the amount spent. There have been complaints but I have to say that, after weeks of trying and almost in tears, the positive reactions from users have been comforting.

What will you do to learn from the mistake? We are a young company that has grown very quickly. We still have to structure the internal processes. We have hired 40 people in the pandemic and some have been working in smart working for months. The mechanism must be run in. Certainly to avoid similar errors we are setting up double check systems to check each step. Including commas and zeros.

Source link