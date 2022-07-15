For their daughter’s 4th birthday, Cardi B and Offset offer her 50 thousand dollars in cash

For the 4 years of their daughter, Cardi B and Offset offer him 50 grand in cash

The extravagance that stars show when it comes to pleasing their loved ones knows no bounds. Eyes are once again on rappers Cardi B and Offset after the latter presented their daughter Kulture with $50,000 in cash on her fourth birthday.

Private jet (Jay-Z to Beyoncé), “precious” toilets (Ben Affleck to Jennifer Lopez), cheese wheel (John Legend to Chrissy Teigen) examples of extravagant gifts abound. The couple Cardi B and Offset seem to have a preference for money. After Cardi B gave Offset $500,000 in cash for her 28th birthday, the two parents decided to give their daughter Kulture $50,000 in cash for her fourth birthday.

In a video posted by Offset, the little girl is seen asking him to buy her some cotton candy and her dad hands her a wad of $50,000 in cash. The famous family was walking through the candy museum called Candy Topia when Kulture got a craving for candy.

We then hear Cardi B ask her daughter what she had in her hand, to which the girl replies: “A ticket”. The singer corrected the little girl: “One ticket is 50 thousand. Say 50.”

It is not the first time that the singers have given this type of gift to their little girl, since in 2020 they gave her a bag from the Birkin brand.

